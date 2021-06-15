




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
How sweet! Rico Blanco, Maris Racal get vaccinated together
Celebrity couple Rico Blanco and Maris Racal
Rico Blanco via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
How sweet! Rico Blanco, Maris Racal get vaccinated together

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 2:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Weeks after Kapamilya actress Maris Racal confirmed their relationship, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist Rico Blanco posted photos of him with the young star. 



Rico took to his Instagram account to announce that he and his girlfriend are now vaccinated against COVID-19. 



“Yayy first dose sa araw ng kalayaan. Tara magpabakuna na, mga bestfriend!” Rico captioned his post showing him and Maris. 



Maris also posted photos on her Instagram account when they got vaccinated. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by @ricoblanco100








 



“Happy Independence Day! Magpabakuna ka na bestie,” she wrote. 



Earlier this month, Maris confirmed her relationship with Rico at the virtual press conference of her “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode. 



"Kami po ni Rico... I think basing po sa post na ginawa ko po, I think it's very obvious. Right now, we are very excited and busy din. We are preparing such beautiful music together. Kaya abangan nila 'yon soon," Maris said.



Romance rumors between the two started when Maris greeted Rico on his birthday. She posted a video of them singing Aqualung's "Brighter Than Sunshine."



“Hi Rico. Happy birthday,” Maris wrote.  



“Hahaha love youu!!!” Rico commented on the post.



RELATED: 'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARIS RACAL
                                                      RICO BLANCO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viva, Nadine Lustre both claim victory over new court order on contract dispute
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viva, Nadine Lustre both claim victory over new court order on contract dispute


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nadine Lustre is called on to uphold her contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) after the Quezon City regional trial court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty queens divided as Miss Universe Philippines, other countries open to transgender bets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty queens divided as Miss Universe Philippines, other countries open to transgender bets


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After Miss Universe Spain 2018 Angela Ponce made a splash as the first transgender woman to have competed in the Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First Binibining Pilipinas winner's descendant eyed for Miss Grand International 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First Binibining Pilipinas winner's descendant eyed for Miss Grand International 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Who is Mr. Nawat's favorite Binibini?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pilots, doctors, OFWs among those vying for Mr. World Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pilots, doctors, OFWs among those vying for Mr. World Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With the official candidates of the Miss World Philippines already announced, the Mr. World Philippines organization also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Before Catriona Gray became Miss Universe 2018, and now, a recording star, the Filipino-Australian beauty also went through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Shay shares Pinoy culture with the world through Trese
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shay shares Pinoy culture with the world through Trese


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the English-language version of Trese, Shay Mitchell is in good company of Hollywood actors with Filipino heritage such...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Eula thinks &lsquo;faith healer&rsquo; Deborah is dangerous
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Eula thinks ‘faith healer’ Deborah is dangerous


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
In ABS-CBN’s inspirational series Huwag Kang Mangamba, Eula Valdez portrays Deborah, a faith healer well-known in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Randy grateful for return to hosting at 60
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Randy grateful for return to hosting at 60


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Leaving a noontime show, where he served as judge for three years, was not a head-scratcher for Randy Santiago, who recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Perfect but...': Voice actor reviews Liza Soberano's 'Trese' Filipino dubbing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Perfect but...': Voice actor reviews Liza Soberano's 'Trese' Filipino dubbing


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some of the fans of the Netflix anime that debuted on Friday and has been the no.1 streamed show in the streaming platform...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Darren rebrands himself with more mature look and sound
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Darren rebrands himself with more mature look and sound


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Darren rebrands himself with more mature look and sound



                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with