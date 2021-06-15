How sweet! Rico Blanco, Maris Racal get vaccinated together

MANILA, Philippines — Weeks after Kapamilya actress Maris Racal confirmed their relationship, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist Rico Blanco posted photos of him with the young star.

Rico took to his Instagram account to announce that he and his girlfriend are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Yayy first dose sa araw ng kalayaan. Tara magpabakuna na, mga bestfriend!” Rico captioned his post showing him and Maris.

Maris also posted photos on her Instagram account when they got vaccinated.

“Happy Independence Day! Magpabakuna ka na bestie,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Maris confirmed her relationship with Rico at the virtual press conference of her “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode.

"Kami po ni Rico... I think basing po sa post na ginawa ko po, I think it's very obvious. Right now, we are very excited and busy din. We are preparing such beautiful music together. Kaya abangan nila 'yon soon," Maris said.

Romance rumors between the two started when Maris greeted Rico on his birthday. She posted a video of them singing Aqualung's "Brighter Than Sunshine."

“Hi Rico. Happy birthday,” Maris wrote.

“Hahaha love youu!!!” Rico commented on the post.

