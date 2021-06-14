First Binibining Pilipinas winner's descendant eyed for Miss Grand International 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Who is Mr. Nawat's favorite Binibini?

After singling out Eastern Samar's Gabrielle Basiano and posting her in his Instagram Stories, Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil seems to have a change of heart when he posted another Binibini candidate in his private Instagram account.

This time, it is Cavite's bet, Samantha Panlilio. Does this mean he prefers the latter to be the country's representative to the forthcoming Miss Grand International 2021 pageant later this year? At the close of this year's Binibini quest, we will all find out.

The 25-year-old Cavite?a is a graduate of the University of California, Irvine campus, with a degree in Business and Computer Science. She is the grand niece of the late Myrna Panlilio, the first Filipina to win the Binibining Pilipinas crown in 1964.

"I should be the next Binibini because I am more than ready to take on an international stage for the Philippines. I have been working multiple jobs while immersing myself in my advocacy of advancing sustainable communities in rural areas, which I feel truly passionate about.

"I was trained at a young age by my dad how to run a business and because of this, I have always had a go-getter mindset. Currently, finishing my journey in Binibining Pilipinas 2021 with a crown, is my utmost goal," shared Samantha, during an online interview with a pageant site.

Samantha is the incumbent chief marketing officer of the family's realty business. But she wants to open her own bath essentials business.

The other Binibini entrants putting up a strong showing this early include Batangas' Maureen Montagne, Masbate's Hannah Arnold, Valenzuela's Meiji Cruz and Manila's Patricia Garcia.

Catch the 57th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on July 11, 9:45 p.m., on the A2Z Channel 11 network and through the Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel. Four titles will be given out this year: Binibining Pilipinas-International, Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas-Intercontinental and Binibining Pilipinas-Globe.

