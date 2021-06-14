




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Darren rebrands himself with more mature look and sound
years in the industry, Darren Espanto is ready to show everyone that he is all grownup now.
Photo from Darren's Instagram account

                     

                        

                           
Darren rebrands himself with more mature look and sound

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Charmie Joy Pagulong (The Philippine Star) - June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Darren Espanto surprised many with his sexy birthday photos that he recently posted on his social media accounts. The Voice Kids runner-up seems to be telling everyone that he is ready to take on a more mature look and music style in his comeback concert Darren Home Run. The Kapamilya artist also shows that he has learned valuable insights on life and career.



The then Darren was very shy and lacked self-confidence, the singer described himself during the global media conference for his upcoming show. “And, of course, all the songs that I used to sing were, I dunno how to describe them, but mas pambata,” he said. “And now, the songs that I sing are songs that I wanna perform, you know, and I wanna give my own spin on (them). My look, my physical appearance and stuff like that (are) a lot more mature po and my sound as well.”



People would best remember Darren as the 13-year-old, who joined the reality TV singing competition in 2014. And now, the 20-year-old is a lot more sure of what he wants to do in terms of his career path and also his decisions in life, whether as an artist or as a person.



That’s why Darren doesn’t mind the negative comments on his birthday photos that show no traces of a child-performer. “Alam niyo po talaga, isa ako sa mga tao na hindi talaga naaapektuhan sa mga bashers at sinasabi ng haters,” shared he. “Seriously, medyo nawi-weirdohan sa akin ‘yung pamilya ko or people close to me. (They would tell me,) ‘Grabe yung personality mo ‘no? Kaya mong magbasa ng comments mo sa Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.”



“There’s constructive criticism and there’s just criticism,” continued Darren. “You have to find out how you’re going to be able to react to those comments. Ako, kaya ko siyang basahin na walang reaction kasi kung alam mo namang hindi totoo, bakit ka magpapadala doon?”



After all, his “transformation” photos also got the nod of approval from people. “There are a lot of positive reactions,” said Darren. “A lot of people on Twitter are saying na, ‘Yesterday, I swear this kid was just 15, this Darren was just like on The Voice Kids. I just watched his audition a few months ago. And now, I can’t believe this is what he looks like.’ Na-achieve talaga namin ng team ko ang gusto namin ma-achieve in terms of rebranding and growth for myself as an artist.”



After seven years in the industry, the music artist sees this as the perfect time to show everyone that he is all grown-up now. “Nung umalis po ako ng Canada nung March 2020, everyone saw this, like, sa physical appearance itong payatot na Darren. He’s still trying to figure out what he wants sa look niya, also sa music niya. You know, I’m still trying to explore other genres as much as I can po talaga. Ayoko pong i-box (ang) sarili ko sa isa lang (na genre). But my team and I thought that this would be the perfect time po talaga na medyo mag-rebrand and mag-iba ng sound and look kasi isang taon na rin po akong hindi nakita ng mga Kapamilya natin on stage.”



This change marks the new direction Darren wants to pursue in life and music. “I’m out of my teenage years, you know, sa decade na yun sa buhay ko po,” said he. “So, I’m not a teen anymore. It’s part of growing up not just as a person but as an artist din po.”



Darren acknowledged that it was his birthday post that made viewers realize that he is no longer the boy from the reality talent show. “It’s like he’s growing up, he’s transitioning into this adult na talaga.”



When asked about the awkward teenage phase he encountered, Darren gave a detailed account on his voice and height changes. “Siyempre po yung boses ko was one of the more major things talaga. Very awkward for me kasi my transition to being an adult, nung nangyari po ‘yung puberty sa ‘kin, it was kind of late actually. I was 16 turning 17. And then my voice started to kind of changed,” Darren told The STAR.



Darren revealed he lost his falsetto at the time he reached 17. So, he started taking vocal lessons with different coaches who helped him, among other things, in terms of vocal placements.



As for his height, he had this to say: “When I was going through puberty, ‘yung height ko po… bigla akong tumangkad. Ewan ko rin po kung saan nang galing kasi no one’s tall in my family. So, I guess that’s one surprising thing for all of us. Unexpected din, kind of weird. ‘Saan nanggaling yung height mo?’ Yun pong isang comment parati ng pamilya ko.”



As he welcomes adulthood, the Filipino-Canadian pop singer has also come to know the concept of maturity. He knows the importance of listening to others’ opinions, becoming independent and stepping out of his comfort zone.



Meanwhile, his upcoming show Darren Home Run on June 19 will also showcase his latest single Tama Na, a song about one-sided love.



Originally slated last May 30 and 31, the digital concert was moved because he was exposed to a COVID-19 positive person.



“It’s called Darren Home Run because in the past seven years parang naikot ko na po lahat ng bases in the music/concert scene in the Philippines,” said he. “So, it’s kind of like I hit a home run in this show. I just came back from Canada so I’m very excited.”



(Buy tickets to Darren’s concert on June 19 at 8 p.m. with a re-run the next day, June 20, at 10 a.m. via KTX.ph, iWantTFC and TFC IPTV. Listen to his latest single Tama Na on various digital music streaming services.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DARREN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maymay Entrata denies romance rumors with Donny Pangilinan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maymay Entrata denies romance rumors with Donny Pangilinan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata denied rumors that she and Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan are playing sweet music tog...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remembering Uncle Cardo, the rock of the family
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remembering Uncle Cardo, the rock of the family


                              

                                                                  By Raymond Lo  L.A. Correspondent |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
(Note: Today marks the 40th day since the passing of the late STAR entertainment editor and columnist Ricky Lo.)

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray speaks up about canceled TV5 show &lsquo;SNL,&rsquo; open to move to other networks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray speaks up about canceled TV5 show ‘SNL,’ open to move to other networks


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
“When ‘SNL’ was canceled, I was a little bit disheartened,” Miss Universe 2018 confessed in a recent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Still not ready to let go': Vickie Rushton disappointed with ending pageant journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Still not ready to let go': Vickie Rushton disappointed with ending pageant journey


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Vickie Rushton expressed her sadness as she closed the beauty pageant chapter of her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Before Catriona Gray became Miss Universe 2018, and now, a recording star, the Filipino-Australian beauty also went through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 KathNiel fans in Indonesia adopt 119 turtles, plant 266 trees for couple
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KathNiel fans in Indonesia adopt 119 turtles, plant 266 trees for couple


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Fans of Kapamilya on- and off-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in Indonesia adopted 119 turtles and planted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos fast-becoming new global stars on the block
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos fast-becoming new global stars on the block


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marflori |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
From Grammy and Academy Award winning H.E.R. to chart-topping and viral Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Bella Poarch who emerged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno chosen to play Andres Bonifacio in film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno chosen to play Andres Bonifacio in film


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Producers behind what has been described as the “ultimate Bonifacio film” have found their lead star.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Liza Soberano on doing Trese: I&rsquo;ve learned to be braver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Liza Soberano on doing Trese: I’ve learned to be braver


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Liza Soberano stepped out of her “comfort zone” by lending her voice to Alexandra Trese, the heroine in the Netflix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawrence Fajardo enjoys creative freedom in Nerisa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawrence Fajardo enjoys creative freedom in Nerisa


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Viva Films has adapted well to the new-normal of producing and distributing narratives. In its pipeline is the sexy drama...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with