KathNiel fans in Indonesia adopt 119 turtles, plant 266 trees for couple

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Kapamilya on- and off-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in Indonesia adopted 119 turtles and planted 266 trees for the KathNiel love team.

In its Instagram account, Kadreamers Indonesia posted a video of the 119 turtles being hatched.

“As of today 119 turtle eggs have hatched again ???? (still waiting for 3 more nests to hatch),” Kadreamers wrote in the caption.

“Yeayyyy welcome to the world baby turtles!! Say hi to your daddy @supremo_dp. Pls stay healthy until you are released into the sea,” it added.

Daniel shared the video on his Instagram story.

Last week, Kadreamers Indonesia planted 266 trees dedicated to Kathryn.

Kathryn took to Twitter account to appreciate her fans' gesture.

"YOU'RE THE BEST GUYS," she wrote.

The group planted mangroves in Kampung Laut, Cilacap.