Catriona Gray speaks up about canceled TV5 show ‘SNL,’ open to move to other networks

MANILA, Philippines — Catriona Gray had nothing but happy memories hosting TV5’s Sunday variety show “Sunday Noontime Live” (SNL), even though it was canceled early this year reportedly due to poor ratings.



“When ‘SNL’ was canceled, I was a little bit disheartened,” Miss Universe 2018 confessed in a recent press conference for her single “R.Y.F.”



“It was just a wonderful experience working with the whole crew. I have nothing but good to say about that experience… But from my personal life experience, I know that when something doesn’t work out, usually, there’s something better waiting for you or a redirection from the universe for something better. So I just really kept that in my heart when that happened.”



When asked if she would be open to join the cast of “SNL’s” competitor Sunday variety programs like ABS-CBN’s “ASAP,” Catriona said: “I’m sure I will fight my way to a stage again, whether it be ABS or another variety show or another project. I really love the opportunity to collaborate and I’m all up for it.”



“Yeah, definitely. I am open. I enjoyed so much my experience performing and also performing with other people. It was a totally different experience for me because I’m quite new in those aspects… I’m always open to the opportunity to learn new things and to learn from other people.”



The new “Raise Your Flag” rendition, with lyrics tweaked by Catriona herself, is a collaboration of ABS-CBN’s Star Music and CS Music. It has been included in Spotify’s New Music Friday Philippines playlist. 



The empowering single was originally written by Trisha Denise and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, inspired by the beauty queen’s memorable statements from her Miss Universe journey. First recorded by Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan and rapper Kritiko, the song is meant to raise awareness, advocate social movements, and bring inspiration.



