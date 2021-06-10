




































































 




   







   















Edward Barber 'so proud' of Maymay Entrata even from a distance
Unlike other young loveteams, Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber (MayWard) don’t pretend that there is ‘something’ between them because there is nothing but special friendship. 
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2021 - 6:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Edward Barber expressed his support to former love team partner Maymay Entrata’s new single, saying he’s proud of her.  



In his interview on Star Magic's "Inside News," Edward said she will be supporting Maymay from a distance. Maymay recently released her new single titled “Di Kawalan.”





"I am really proud that she's doing that. Napag-usapan din namin, the two of us, before, the meaning of the song and how she really wants it. Super hands-on din siya sa music video and the dance, even 'yung pagbuo ng kanta, the way that she wanted it. 'PBB' pa alam ko na may ganyang side siya, like she wrote 'Baliw,' she wrote so many different songs," Edward said.



"I will be supporting, I will say from a distance kasi hindi ako ang lagi niyang kasama sa stage at I am okay with that because I can't dance the way that she dances. Pero it's always great to see her and I am so proud of her," he added. 



 










 



Edward also had a message for Maymay: "Maymay, if you are watching, this congratulations to you kasi super successful 'yung music video, super successful 'yung kanta at sure ako na magiging successful ang career niya in performing arts."



Maymay said in her previous interview that her new song is a reminder for broken-hearted people to move on. 



"Isa po siyang mensahe o reminder po roon sa mga taong nasaktan, doon sa mga taong na-broken heart at sa mga taong tinatawag nilang 'marupok' na hindi maka-move on. Alam mo 'yon 'yung kahit itinataboy na sila ay gusto pa rin nilang bumalik doon sa taong minahal nila, doon sa taong nanakit sa kanila."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

