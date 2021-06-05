Carlo Aquino happy for Angelica Panganiban's new love life

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino expressed his happiness for former on- and off-screen partner Angelica Panganiban’s new love life.

Angelica revealed her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Hoffman during New Year's Day.

In a report by PEP, Carlo said he's happy for his former girlfriend.

"Masaya ako. Siyempre masaya ako sa kung nasaang punto siya ng buhay niya,” Carlo said.

"Yun lang din naman ang gusto ko for her. Siyempre yung maging masaya at maging buo sa kung ano ang makakapagpabuo sa kanya bilang tao," he added.

When asked if they have already talked after Angelica hoped to rekindle their relationship but ended up wih being with Trina Candaza, Carlo said it’s not time.

"Hindi pa. Hindi pa siguro ngayon. In time, maybe after pandemic," he said.

Carlo also said that she’s open to do project with Angelica.

"Tingnan natin kung may mag-o-offer. Let's cross the bridge when I get there," he said.