Jung Soo-jung stars in her first Netflix Original film

Jung Soo-jung is getting the hang of the big-screen acting as she stars in her first-ever Netflix Original film. While this isn’t the former K-pop idol’s first foray into acting, the feat is definitely one to celebrate.

Krystal, as she’s fondly known by her fans during her idol days when she was still active in the well-loved girl group f(x), has proven time after time that she’s an ace in the South Korean entertainment industry.

From playing lead roles in dramas to being in the cast of independent romance film More Than Family, Soo-jung is adding another notch in her belt as she plays the character of Bo-yeong, who’s one-third of a love triangle in the upcoming Netflix Original Film, Sweet & Sour.

Director Lee Kae-byeok (leftmost) with the love triangle of Sweet & Sour (from left) Chae Soo-bin, Jang Kiyong and Jung Soo-jung

The romantic comedy puts a realistic view of modern-day romance into the spotlight, chronicling the ever-changing flavors of love from candied moments to bitter phases. The true-to-life narrative for sure has caught Soo-jung’s eyes that it is no-brainer for her to take on the role of Bo-yeong.

In a virtual press conference for the film, she described Bo-yeong as the girl who will be shaking up the relationship of a long-distance couple.

“That kind of realism intrigued me,” she said. “At the same time, the character Bo-yeong appealed to me because she is the character who provides the show’s dramatic element.”

It seems like Bo-yeong’s cool and chic charms will be the one bringing in the sour element to Da-eun (Chae Soo-bin) and Jang Hyeok’s (Jang Ki-yong) once sweet relationship.

Sweet & Sour isn’t your typical rom-com with a love triangle and Soo-jung’s character proves it. What’s refreshing is that there’s so much more to Bo-yeong than being the “other woman.”

Soo-jung explained: “She’s a character who immerses herself in her work and gives her all to what she does. She’s a realistic character who can appear to be somewhat extreme.”

The film’s director Lee Kae-byoek, who was behind well-loved films Luck-Key and The Beast and the Beauty, said it was a breeze choosing the cast of the film. He also stressed that he wanted actors with “lots of experience.”

He added that Soo-jung was the obvious choice to play the character who’s the complete opposite of Chae Soo-bin’s character, Da-eun.

With Sweet & Sour as her official initiation into commercial films, Soo-jung said she’s curious to see whether overseas viewers would find their story as relatable as they think it is.

“I’m so happy that not only the viewers in Korea but also those from all over the world would be watching our film through Netflix,” she said. “I’m so curious to see their reactions. I’m also curious whether Netflix viewers overseas would find our content relatable.”

Asked what’s so special about the film, Soo-jung loosely likened it to a triangular kimbap, a rice treat loved by people in South Korea, for its complexity.

She added: “Regardless of whether you’ve been in a longtime relationship or beginning a new one, this film is going to resonate.”

Witness the different tastes of love, when a couple’s once sweet relationship changes as distance affects them in more ways than one.

Catch Soo-jung as Bo-yeong in Sweet & Sour, which begins to stream today on Netflix.