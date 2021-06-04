




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Jung Soo-jung stars in her first Netflix Original film
From playing lead roles in dramas to being in the cast of independent romance film More Than Family, Soo-jung is adding another notch in her belt as she plays the character of Bo-yeong, who’s one-third of a love triangle in the upcoming Netflix Original Film, Sweet & Sour.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Jung Soo-jung stars in her first Netflix Original film

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Roseanne Ramos (The Philippine Star) - June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Jung Soo-jung is getting the hang of the big-screen acting as she stars in her first-ever Netflix Original film. While this isn’t the former K-pop idol’s first foray into acting, the feat is definitely one to celebrate.



Krystal, as she’s fondly known by her fans during her idol days when she was still active in the well-loved girl group f(x), has proven time after time that she’s an ace in the South Korean entertainment industry.



From playing lead roles in dramas to being in the cast of independent romance film More Than Family, Soo-jung is adding another notch in her belt as she plays the character of Bo-yeong, who’s one-third of a love triangle in the upcoming Netflix Original Film, Sweet & Sour.







Director Lee Kae-byeok (leftmost) with the love triangle of Sweet & Sour (from left) Chae Soo-bin, Jang Kiyong and Jung Soo-jung







The romantic comedy puts a realistic view of modern-day romance into the spotlight, chronicling the ever-changing flavors of love from candied moments to bitter phases. The true-to-life narrative for sure has caught Soo-jung’s eyes that it is no-brainer for her to take on the role of Bo-yeong.



In a virtual press conference for the film, she described Bo-yeong as the girl who will be shaking up the relationship of a long-distance couple.



“That kind of realism intrigued me,” she said. “At the same time, the character Bo-yeong appealed to me because she is the character who provides the show’s dramatic element.”



It seems like Bo-yeong’s cool and chic charms will be the one bringing in the sour element to Da-eun (Chae Soo-bin) and Jang Hyeok’s (Jang Ki-yong) once sweet relationship.



Sweet & Sour isn’t your typical rom-com with a love triangle and Soo-jung’s character proves it. What’s refreshing is that there’s so much more to Bo-yeong than being the “other woman.”



Soo-jung explained: “She’s a character who immerses herself in her work and gives her all to what she does. She’s a realistic character who can appear to be somewhat extreme.”



The film’s director Lee Kae-byoek, who was behind well-loved films Luck-Key and The Beast and the Beauty, said it was a breeze choosing the cast of the film. He also stressed that he wanted actors with “lots of experience.”



He added that Soo-jung was the obvious choice to play the character who’s the complete opposite of Chae Soo-bin’s character, Da-eun.



With Sweet & Sour as her official initiation into commercial films, Soo-jung said she’s curious to see whether overseas viewers would find their story as relatable as they think it is.



“I’m so happy that not only the viewers in Korea but also those from all over the world would be watching our film through Netflix,” she said. “I’m so curious to see their reactions. I’m also curious whether Netflix viewers overseas would find our content relatable.”



Asked what’s so special about the film, Soo-jung loosely likened it to a triangular kimbap, a rice treat loved by people in South Korea, for its complexity.



She added: “Regardless of whether you’ve been in a longtime relationship or beginning a new one, this film is going to resonate.”



Witness the different tastes of love, when a couple’s once sweet relationship changes as distance affects them in more ways than one.



Catch Soo-jung as Bo-yeong in Sweet & Sour, which begins to stream today on Netflix.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NETFLIX
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maris Racal: Age is just a number
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maris Racal: Age is just a number


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After Maris Racal confirmed this week her “very obvious” relationship with former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We wanted it': John Lloyd Cruz on having a son with Ellen Adarna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We wanted it': John Lloyd Cruz on having a son with Ellen Adarna


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Returning actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he and former partner Ellen Adarna really wanted to have a baby. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“Let it be known that I started with Viva. Parang ano lang ‘yan eh, bumalik ka sa roots mo.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu on an ex-boyfriend: We're friends, but...
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu on an ex-boyfriend: We're friends, but...


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu revealed that she almost went home to Cebu after getting slapped by co-star Glydel Mercado in a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Snooky Serna wins Best Actress at New York film fest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Snooky Serna wins Best Actress at New York film fest


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Snooky Serna recently won the Jury Award Best Performance and Best Actress Award at the 11th International Film Festival Manhattan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz says he never stopped working during 4-year showbiz hiatus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz says he never stopped working during 4-year showbiz hiatus


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Returning actor John Lloyd Cruz opened up on his four-year showbiz hiatus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos’ talent for singing is a known fact. That’s why seeing them carry a tune is a common sight. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hello, Anthony Ramos!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hello, Anthony Ramos!


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
There are several important reasons why filmdom is all a-dither over the upcoming arrival of the motion picture In The H...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maja to showbiz hopefuls: Always reinvent yourself
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maja to showbiz hopefuls: Always reinvent yourself


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Maja Salvador has been tapped as one of the “headhunters” on TV5’s newest talent search PoPinoy, a collaboration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Andrea Torres admitted that she’s excited to work with actor John Lloyd Cruz. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with