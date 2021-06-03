




































































 




   







   















How is Maja Salvador as talent manager to John Lloyd Cruz, other artists?
Maja at John Lloyd

                     

                        

                           
How is Maja Salvador as talent manager to John Lloyd Cruz, other artists?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 9:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Now that John Lloyd Cruz aka JLC has returned to acting and is set to do a special with Willie Revillame and is rumored to star in a TV sitcom with Andrea Torres, questions about Maja's talent managing skills arise.



Will she be a strict talent manager to John Lloyd who recently signed with her and her partners' talent agency, Crown Artists Management Inc.?



"Hindi pa po nago-audition dito si JLC pero magko-comment ako after," she quipped at the recent virtual presscon for the upcoming TV idol search show "PoPinoy."



Maja shared that she is still learning the ropes in talent managing with her partner and fiance Rambo Nunez.



"May araw na may alignment meeting lang po kami. Hindi ko naman desisyon lang, pero kung makitaan ko ng potensyal sa pagkanta, mas doon ko siya (talent) ipapa-train. Ganoon din sa pagsayaw at pag-arte," Maja shared.



Apart from John Lloyd, Crown Artist Management also handles the careers of Guel Espina, Gino Santos, Andrei Suleik, Jarlo Base, Yanee Alvarez, Patty Ang, Jessie Salvador and Lauren Reid.  



The singer-actress is currently headlining the TV5 inspirational drama "Nina Nino" and will be one of the headhunters for TV5's search for the next big girl group and boy band. She, Kayla Rivera, DJ Loonyo and Jay-R are tasked to screen aspiring contestants who will be groomed to be the next big girl and boy bands in the country.



"Ang pagja-judge dito mahirap for me kasi hindi lang siya basta talent search. Lahat ng magagaling sasali. Pero dito sa 'PoPinoy' kasi hindi sa isang grupo magaling sumayaw or kumanta. Kunwari sa lima, dalawa doon magaling sumayaw, 'yung iba kumanta, 'yung natira medyo tagilid. Kaya ang lagi naming titingnan ay sino 'yung may pinaka-potential. Doon kami nacha-challenge," she said.



Maja went freelance last year after more than a decade with ABS-CBN's talent arm, Star Magic. The "Wildflower" star shared that if there's one thing that she has learned and is looking for in the show's contestants, it is passion.  



"Passion. 'Yung talagang gustong-gusto nila ginagawa nila. Based on my experience, nag-start din naman ako na hindi magaling sumayaw, hindi magaling umarte, hindi magaling kumanta. Ngayon, I'm a singer na pala. Makita ko lang 'yung puso habang nagpe-perform dahil nga maraming magagaling na kumanta, sumayaw pero hindi nanggaling sa puso, hindi mahal 'yung ginagawa," she said.



"PoPinoy" will air its primer on June 6 at 8 p.m. on TV5, a week before its grand launch on June 13.



Viewers can also watch upcoming supporting content for "PoPinoy" while waiting for the main show on weekends: “Idols of Pinoy Pop: Manila Sound to KPop," a one-episode documentary by Lourd de Vera that will premiere on June 6 at 8 p.m. on TV5 and 9:30 p.m. on Colours; "PoPinoy" All Access," a streaming show that will air on weekdays, across all TNT and "PoPinoy" social media platforms, will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes, auditions and an all-access backstage pass;  and “POPDates,” a recap show of the day’s highlights will air on weekdays at 9:30 p.m. beginning June 14, both hosted by Anikka dela Cruz.



Viewers will have access to more content on Colours that focuses on the aspirants’ journey: "PoPinoy UpClose,” a chat-musical with interviews featuring those who have advanced to the Top 10, will premiere on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. on Colours and “Journey to the Finish,”  a more intimate  feature-focus show on each of the Top 3 girl-and-boy groups, will premiere on October 9, 9:30 p.m., both hosted by Adrianna So.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

