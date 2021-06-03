Snooky Serna wins Best Actress at New York film fest

MANILA, Philippines — Snooky Serna recently won the Jury Award Best Performance and Best Actress Award at the 11th International Film Festival Manhattan in New York.

Snooky earned the award for her performance in the movie "In the Name of the Mother."

According to a “24 Oras” report, Snooky said she did not expect to win the award and it’s a humbling experience.

"I really don't want to cry but I shed a tear. I really did not expect it at all that I'll win and I won two awards," Snooky said.

"It was a dream come true for me!"

Snooky won over her co-star in the movie, Kapuso actress Rita Daniela, who was also nominated in the Best Actress category.

Reports said that Snooky is the first actor to win two major awards at the film festival.