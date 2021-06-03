




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Snooky Serna wins Best Actress at New York film fest
Snooky
The STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Snooky Serna wins Best Actress at New York film fest

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 5:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Snooky Serna recently won the Jury Award Best Performance and Best Actress Award at the 11th International Film Festival Manhattan in New York.



Snooky earned the award for her performance in the movie "In the Name of the Mother."



According to a “24 Oras” report, Snooky said she did not expect to win the award and it’s a humbling experience. 



"I really don't want to cry but I shed a tear. I really did not expect it at all that I'll win and I won two awards," Snooky said. 



"It was a dream come true for me!"



Snooky won over her co-star in the movie, Kapuso actress Rita Daniela, who was also nominated in the Best Actress category. 



Reports said that Snooky is the first actor to win two major awards at the film festival. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SNOOKY SERNA-GO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With Viva comeback, Ruby Rodriguez hopes to work with ABS-CBN, other networks 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“Let it be known that I started with Viva. Parang ano lang ‘yan eh, bumalik ka sa roots mo.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maris Racal: Age is just a number
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maris Racal: Age is just a number


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Maris Racal confirmed this week her “very obvious” relationship with former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maja to showbiz hopefuls: Always reinvent yourself
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maja to showbiz hopefuls: Always reinvent yourself


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Maja Salvador has been tapped as one of the “headhunters” on TV5’s newest talent search PoPinoy, a collaboration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta finally revealed the real reason why she’s in Los Angeles, California. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal admitted that she and Rico Blanco are now in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aicelle, Mel and Betong amazed by Centerstage talents


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos’ talent for singing is a known fact. That’s why seeing them carry a tune is a common sight. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hello, Anthony Ramos!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hello, Anthony Ramos!


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are several important reasons why filmdom is all a-dither over the upcoming arrival of the motion picture In The H...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Andrea Torres admitted that she’s excited to work with actor John Lloyd Cruz. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sam Cruz wants to make it on her own
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sam Cruz wants to make it on her own


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sam Cruz is trying to carve her own career path as a recording artist. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ajakada revisits trip to South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ajakada revisits trip to South Korea


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Aja! Aja! Tayo sa Jeju cast members — Robi Domingo, Kristel Fulgar, Shine Kuk and Donny Pangilinan — recalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with