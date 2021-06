'We wanted it': John Lloyd Cruz on having a son with Ellen Adarna

MANILA, Philippines — Returning actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he and former partner Ellen Adarna really wanted to have a baby.

In his interview with Mega magazine, John Lloyd said they both knew that it was going to happen.

“Hindi siya ganu'n kadali. Parang pang pelikula lang pala' yung ano — 'yung parang nalaman mo parang, ‘Magiging tatay na ako!.' Para sa akin hindi. I mean, kung ano 'yung nangyari sa akin, hindi. To each its own. Baka naman sa iba, totoo ‘yun and you can never tell kung ‘yun ay totoo o hindi. Okay yan, ‘yung nangyari sa'yo. Pero para sa akin… We wanted it eh. Alam naman na namin na it was going to happen,” John Lloyd said.

He also admitted that while Ellen was carrying Elias in her tummy, there’s a lot happening in their lives. “Halu-halo kasi siya eh. Ang dami nangyari at that time. Like 'yung father ni Ellen passed away two weeks before pinanganak si Elias and she was going through motherhood, becoming a mother and our own personal issues. 'Di ba parang lahat ang dami nangyari? And halos walang time actually to reflect on what’s happening on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

John Lloyd said being a father is a very hard job but is so rewarding.

“But ‘pag may mga random or mga unexpected na conversations and you actually ponder on being a father, ‘yun lang naman talaga 'yung time na mapapaisip ka na, ‘Oo nga noh?’ Kasi napaka-ano niya eh, matrabaho siya so parang practical siya,” he said.

“It’s very physical as well, so nandu'n ka sa physicality of being a father, parang minsan lang naman 'yung mapapaisip ka and mapapa-reflect ka na, it feels nice ah,” he added.

When asked how he bonds with Elias, John Lloyd said his son is very active at daytime.

“We like to get lazy, especially at night, ‘yung winding down na and time for bed. I like those moments, 'yung talagang galing kami sa buong araw na, very active kasi 'yung bata eh, and madalas struggle. He’s about to turn three. Very active siya so madalas hindi na siya nakakapag-nap in the afternoon. So pagka ganu'n, at you see him winding down at night, pipikit-pikit 'yung mata niya, nilalabanan niya. ‘Yun yung gustong gusto ko na parang alam mo na napagod siya today so it’s a good day,” he said.

He ended the interview by saying that he’s proud of Elias especially since the boy now knows how to say “please” and “thank you.”

“Pinaka-proud ako hearing him say ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’ ‘Yun lang naman 'yung parang munting pangarap ko nu'ng pinanganak siya na sana matuto siya mag ‘please’ at ‘thank you',” Cruz said.