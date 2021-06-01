Gerald Anderson makes Julia Barretto do his workout routine

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson became the fitness coach of his girlfriend Julia Barretto.

In Gerald's latest video blog on his YouTube channel, Gerald made Julia do his workout routine.

“Remind me not to train with you,” Julia told Gerald in the video.

After finishing Gerald's workout, which was quite intense for her, Julia said that's the kind of workout she wanted.

“You think that’s it but it’s not. It’s just you feel like you worked out for two hours with that kind of workout.”

“Now we’re done. Workout in paradise,” Gerald replied to Julia.

Julia and Gerald then took a dip in the pool and ate food which Julia cooked.

