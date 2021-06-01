'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal admitted that she and Rico Blanco are now in a relationship.

During yesterday's virtual media conference for “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” Maris said their relationship is obvious and they are preparing music together for their fans.

"Kami po ni Rico... I think basing po sa post na ginawa ko po, I think it's very obvious. Right now, we are very excited and busy din. We are preparing such beautiful music together. Kaya abangan nila 'yon soon," Maris said.

Maris also addressed their 25-year age gap, saying that it’s not an issue between them.

"It just comes naturally. Walang perfect formula for it. If you get each other, automatic na 'yung connection, 'yung attraction," she said.

Romance rumors between the two started when Maris greeted Rico on his birthday. She posted a video of them singing Aqualung's "Brighter Than Sunshine."

“Hi Rico. Happy birthday,” Maris wrote.

“Hahaha love youu!!!” Rico commented on the post.

Maris will be starring in a special two-part "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episode titled "Finding Papa," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC on June 12 and June 19.

