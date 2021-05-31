




































































 




   







   















Ariana Grande's wedding reminds Alex Gonzaga of her own
From left: Ariana and Dalton; Alex and Mikee
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 3:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Gonzaga's fangirling moment on the wedding of American pop star Ariana Grande and businessman Dalton Gomez was met with an accusation of turning the spotlight on herself.



Last May 27, the YouTube star and TV host wrote on her Twitter: "When your lodi marries the same way as you... AG from the east and west ftw! mars it’s a tie!! (Grimacing face) @ArianaGrande."



Ariana married Gomez in an intimate wedding in her property in Montecito.



A netizen did not find Alex's post amusing.



"Kasal ng iba, ginawa nyang tungkol sa sarili nya? Anong di mo maintindihan don? Can't she let Ari have her own spotlight without including herself in the picture? The universe doesn't revolve around one person," wrote the netizen on the comments section of Alex's post.



It did not escape Alex's attention. She replied and posted it on her Twitter feed.



"Nakakatawa ka naman. Tingin mo with this tweet na-agaw ko spotlight kay ARIANA!?? Seryoso ka? Hahahah Nakausap ko si Ariana ok naman at happy and busy siya sa married life. (Face with tears of joy) Di naman nya ininda tong tweet ko ‘coz this is just me fangirling. Sorry ah tropa mo ata si Ariana. (Peace sign)," she wrote.



Many of her fans defended the actress' post and called the attention of the netizen who called out Alex's post.



"Isn't it overwhelming and touching how haters see you as a threat to a global star like Ariana? (Face with tears of joy) like Alex G. naagaw spotlight ni Ariana! Wow! HAHAHA on a positive note, I love it when haters acknowledge that you're on a different league. Compliment yun ate! Haha iba ka!" a fan wrote on Alex's reply to the netizen.



Alex's timeline now is littered with appreciation post for the recently held "Friends: The Reunion" special.



RELATED: No long gown or high heels: Alex Gonzaga bares details of 'minimalist' wedding


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

