Pinoy comedian Jo Koy to star in American sitcom 'Josep'
Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy as seen in Netflix special "In His Elements"
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American standup comedian Jo Koy is set to star in the upcoming American sitcom “Josep” for US media network ABC.



In his Instagram account, Jo Koy posted a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's news about the upcoming sitcom. 



“Excited to show you all what we’re working on over at @abcnetwork #filipinofamily,” he wrote in the caption. 



Recently, Jo Koy posted a video showing Filipinos' painting of his face in a basketball court in the Philippines. 



Jo Koy is known for his standup comic showcasing Filipino traits for the international audience. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

