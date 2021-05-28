Pinoy comedian Jo Koy to star in American sitcom 'Josep'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American standup comedian Jo Koy is set to star in the upcoming American sitcom “Josep” for US media network ABC.

In his Instagram account, Jo Koy posted a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's news about the upcoming sitcom.

“Excited to show you all what we’re working on over at @abcnetwork #filipinofamily,” he wrote in the caption.

According to the report, "Josep" is "a single-cam comedy following Josep (Jo Koy), a hard-working nurse trying to navigate dating, fatherhood, and the hilarious complications caused by his strong-willed Filipino mother moving in with him."

Recently, Jo Koy posted a video showing Filipinos' painting of his face in a basketball court in the Philippines.

“I teared up when I saw that they painted this mural of me in the Philippines. This is why I love my people so much. I will rep my culture proud and let the world know just how beautiful my country is. mahal ko kayong lahat! Thank you @iammikeswift,” he said.

Jo Koy is known for his standup comic showcasing Filipino traits for the international audience.