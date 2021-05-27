




































































 




   







   















TV5 2021 station ID unites former, present ABS-CBN, GMA stars
Scenes from the new TV5 2021 station ID
TV5 2021 station ID unites former, present ABS-CBN, GMA stars

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 10:48am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — TV5's station new station ID shows a mix of its own content and titles by blocktimer ABS-CBN. It also popped up a surprise with Maine Mendoza joining its upcoming talent reality show.



Apart from Maine, TV5's biggest star Maja Salvador is seen in character as Nina in the eponymous daily drama "Nina, Nino". Cristine Reyes and Diego Loyzaga's "Encounter" starrer, an adaptation of a popular K-drama, is also shown.



ABS-CBN's big stars like Coco Martin, Gerald Anderson, JM de Guzman, Yam Concepcion, Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz were also seen.



They star in the three ABS-CBN shows shown in TV5, namely, "Ang Probinsyano," "Init Sa Magdamag," and "Huwag Kang Mangamba."



The other big stars seen in the TV station ID are Noel Comia Jr., Empoy Marquez, Billy Crawford, Matteo Guidicelli, Paolo Ballesteros, Herbert Bautista, McCoy de Leon, Randy Santiago, K Brosas, Rey Valera, Alex Gonzaga, Xian Lim, Jay-R, John Estrada, Ellen Adarna and Yassi Pressman.



Seasoned broadcast journalist Luchi Cruz-Valdes led the News5 anchors and personalities featured in the station ID. They are Cheryl Cosim, Gretchen Ho, Marga Vargas, Paolo Bediones and Raffy Tulfo.



The jingle is composed by Jeff Arcilla, the man behind "Apat na Buwang Pasko" and the original singer of the World Youth Day Song, "Tell the World of His Love."



"The concept behind it is to showcase the wide range of programs and genres that TV5 now provides the Filipino audience. Since TV5's transition back to entertainment, it has now become a one-stop channel for all types of content—dramas, game shows, talent shows, variety, movies, series, news, and sports. Viewers can just tune in to TV5 and find all these there," chief operating officer Dino Laurena explained.



The station ID also showed TV5's upcoming shows. Herbert Bautista guides MacCoy de Leon as the station will do a TV reboot to the former's 80's superhero movie "Puto."



Maine Mendoza is set to co-host the reality talent search "Pop Pinoy" with "Eat Bulaga" co-host Paolo Ballesteros. The show is on the lookout for the next big girl and boy groups that would propel P-pop into the world stage.



A singing show for the karaoke-loving Filipinos, "Sing Galing Jukebosses" features singers Ronnie Liang, Jessa Zaragoza and Rey Valera.



Of course, TV5 is also showing sports with the airing of the two top basketball leagues— Philippine Basketball Association and National Basketball Association.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

