'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'
From left: Ronnie Alonte and Julia Barretto enjoying 'isaw' inside the car; Julia trying the street food with boyfriend Gerald Anderson
MANILA, Philippines — A video of Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto eating “isaw” has been viral on social media. 



This was after Julia said that it was her first time to eat the street food in her boyfriend Gerald Anderson’s video blog on YouTube last month. 





Twitter user Sizzling Hot MotherLily-Yoo posted a video of Gerald’s vlog in her account. At the end of the video, Julia was seen buying “isaw” with then love team partner Ronnie Alonte and eating it in the car. 



“Alam nyo kayo? Bwahahahaha,” the Twitter user captioned the post. 



 






 



In the same video, Julia can be seen telling Gerald that she doesn’t want the taste of the “isaw” but when she spoke with Ronnie, she agreed that it was delicious. 



Twitter user @kdrama_ahjumma shared the video, saying that while he understands why Julia denied her relationship with Gerald back then, he can’t think of why Julia had to deny that she ate “isaw” before. 



“Julia Barretto gets namin mag deny ka na 3rd party ka sa bea -gerald break up na btw jowa mona ngayon.. Gets namin yun. Isa lang tanong ko bakit mo dine-deny ang ISAW????? Wag ganon juls. Bad yan. HAHAHA!



 






 



“Di padin ako maka move on dito. I mean Julia B denying  the pambang street food. ISAW is iconic HAHA. Wag kayo mag aalala aamin din yan after 2 yrs. Antay lang tayo mga marz,” @kdrama_ahjumma said in another post. 



 






 



Meanwhile, fans of Julia asked social media users to give Julia a break from the bashing. 



“As a Julia Barretto apologist, let the girl breathe please,” @gabfuellass said. 



 








 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

