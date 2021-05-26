Judy Ann Santos still open to do reunion project with Piolo Pascual, but not 'Doctor Foster'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos revealed that she’s still open for the reunion project with former on-screen partner Piolo Pascual but not this time of pandemic due to COVID-19.

In her recent interview with G3 San Diego, Judy Ann said she’s not closing her doors to the possibility, but she’s not open to do a bubble taping.

“I am not really closing my doors with that possibility kasi wala namang impossible. Sa pagkakataong ito, kung kaya, bakit hindi?” Judy Ann said.

“It’s just that lalo ngayon, ang hirap. Hindi ako makatanggap ng mga acting jobs kasi natatakot ako talagang lumabas. The thought of bubble taping, hindi ko kaya. Malalayo sa pamilya eh ang liliit pa ng mga anak namin. Siguro kung mga dalaga at binata na ito, maiintindihan nila,” she added.

Fans of the popular love team are still clamoring for the reunion project. Judy Ann admitted that her chemistry with Piolo is undeniably good.

“Wala namang question 'yung chemistry namin ni Piolo to begin with. From the very start of our tandem, may chemistry na siguro din talagang nakita ang ABS,” Judy Ann said.

She added that it’s because of their friendship behind the screen that is behind the success of their love team.

“Because we are really good friends, kami ni Piolo. Probably it was really a nice friendship na talagang kapag on-cam, on-cam. Trabaho natin ito, gagawin natin ito,” she said.

“I guess the spark when you act with your love team, automatic na siyang lumalabas. And may mutual naman kaming pagtingin sa isa’t isa at some point siguro 'no? Kasi 'yung chemistry hindi naman siya lalabas doon eh,” she added.

When asked what she wanted to be their reunion project, Judy Ann said the story must be good for the benefit of the fans.

“Malaking factor din kasi kung ano 'yung takbo ng storya kasi ang tagal-tagal na wala kaming project together. It should be something really worth watching and worth waiting. Kasi kung gagawa kami ng project na puchi-puchi lang, para lang magsama kami, parang unfair naman iyon sa pangkalahatan. Parang hindi tama, hindi tugma at hindi akma na, ‘Gawin natin ito kasi gusto ng mga fans',” she said.

Piolo recently revealed that he would have accepted the role in the ABS-CBN’s adaptation of “Doctor Foster” if it was offered to him and former on-screen partner Judy Ann Santos.

"I was talking to my friends about it and I knew the casting long before. Sabi ko nga, kung tinanggap ni Juday, kung gagawin ni Juday, I'll do it. I'll do it in a heartbeat. It would be nice to work with her again," Piolo said.

RELATED: Piolo Pascual to accept 'The Broken Marriage Vow' if Judy Ann Santos accepted it