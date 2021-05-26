Pinoys want positive, happy, sexy content amid pandemicâ€” producers

Content producers said that preferences and consumption habits of Filipino audiences have shifted amid the pandemic. Their insights indicated that Filipinos are turning more than ever to stories that are positive, fun and well, sexy.

During the Philippines In View virtual seminar last May 18, television, streaming service and film production executives talked about the kind of content that Filipino audiences are demanding nowadays, and how this current reality has influenced or altered the strategies of content providers and creators. The event was hosted by the Asia Video Industry Association, the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia-Pacific.

For ABS-CBN, 2020 was an “extremely challenging” year after having to deal with both the pandemic and non-renewal of its broadcast franchise. But at the same time, a network executive said the year also opened up opportunities to diversify what they offer.

Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar stars Ara Mina, Rossana Roces, Maui Taylor and Alma Moreno.

Ruel Bayani, head of International Production and Co-Production at ABS-CBN, said, “The challenges were just the right time for us to diversify. And I believe that we were able to address that by offering younger content because the combination of platforms adjusted our forecasts from a certain age group to include a younger demographic. So, right now, we’re producing a lot of young content and teen drama shows.”

Bayani said that they also felt it was time to bring back inspirational dramas because “Filipinos needed hope and inspiration.”

Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez topbill the romanticdramedy First Yaya.

He also noted that the timing was right for the integration of entertainment and public service components. “We also included two new public affairs programs starring two of the biggest drama actresses in the country,” Bayani said, referring to Angel Locsin’s Iba Yan and Judy Ann Santos’ Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan.

A “similar pattern” was seen at GMA Network as Filipinos went for more content that provides relief and “distracts” them from what’s going on.

According to GMA SVP of Entertainment Group Lilybeth Rasonable, their No. 1 series at the moment is First Yaya. Starring Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez, the drama is the tried-and-tested Cinderella type of story, where the widowed President of the Philippines finds love in his children’s nanny.

“It’s a very light, romantic comedy-drama, and it’s viewed by a great number of people in the Philippines,” said Rasonable, adding that the show is also doing well on other platforms like iQiyi, where GMA dramas are the first Filipino content on the international OTT/streaming service following their recent partnership.

“So, again, it’s light and inspirational, and also gives you relief from all the bad things happening all around you. So yes, it’s really more of those that give you light entertainment at night. And also our comedies are and have always been doing very well because of the need to be entertained.”

Georgette Tengco, country head at WeTV Philippines, also attested to this increased demand for positive content. “I think people are beginning (to consume) more content that’s positive, uplifting… you know, very light and happy, I guess. And so, the content that you’re watching is not aggravating the situation that we’re already in.”

Same goes for film producer Globe Studios, as “whatever is fun” determines the content they produce nowadays. “To be honest, what sparks joy, to quote Marie Kondo,” said Quark Henares, head at Globe Studios.

But Henares also observed, “You know what, people love sex.” He noted that performing well on the Filipino streaming platform Vivamax is Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar (the reunion project of former sexy stars Rossana Roces, Alma Moreno, Ara Mina and Maui Taylor), which will be followed by another sexy-comedy Kaka.

Henares said Globe Studios is soon taking this route with the Filipino streaming service Upstream, as it backs BuyBust director Erik Matti’s “return to his roots” via the sexy-comedy A Girl and A Guy.

Over the pandemic, the movie production outfit also had to pivot and explore other content such as series and podcasts. “So lots of exciting things but really coming from the chaos that was 2020,” Henares said.

For GMA, the pandemic meant producing content that fits the present filming scenario or production system (a.k.a. bubble or lock-in taping). Rasonable said, “We do a lot of rewriting of our scripts, especially the dramas, so that there will be less characters (compared to pre-pandemic productions) since there are protocols that require less people to be involved in shooting sets.

“Also, less locations, which I think, for me and for many of us who are producing now, are something good that came out of the limitations that we have. Because we have to really concentrate on fewer characters, more character development and storylines, but ones that are still as effective as with our former big productions.”

Meanwhile, WeTV revealed it had plans of producing 12 local originals “but then, what we realized is that there are a lot of other content creators who don’t have a platform. So, what we’ve done is we’ve started to work very closely with all of the other content creators and give them the platform, while we also create our own. What that has done for us is that it’s actually alleviated the pressure of doing everything ourselves and being able to focus very quickly on what our audience wants and addressing those needs.”

Last March, the international streaming service under China-based Tencent announced a multi-year partnership with ABS-CBN Entertainment that includes streaming of Kapamilya primetime shows on WeTV ahead of the local airing.

Tengco said, “I think, for the most part, that’s also what we need in the industry. We kind of need to do our share in uplifting the business here in the Philippines. And because of, you know, what this pandemic has done to the business, how not a lot of people are able to produce because there are no cinemas and also because of the limitations in terms of free-to-air channels. And so, we’re very focused on creating local.”