Frankie Pangilinan fires back at bashers of her video-taking while getting COVID-19 jab
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan fired back at bashers who accused her of cutting the line to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 



In her Twitter account, Frankie recently posted a video of her getting jabbed with the vaccine. 



“When I got an asthma attack mid-PE in middle school and everybody made fun of me, I swore I would get back at them one day and here we are,” Kakie wrote.



“All the melodic wheezing… all those times in the ER … have prepared me for this one moment… I feel alive and invincible… my ego has reached new uncertain heights…” she added. 



 






 



In another post, Kakie said she followed the rules on getting vaccinated and didn’t cut the line. 



“I didn’t want to make this a big deal but have y’all ever thought maybe people have health issues you don’t know about. Didn’t cut in line, got a text from Makati government saying I qualified, so I went, because it’s the responsible thing to do,” she said. 



“Made a lighthearted quip about it and wanted to be transparent, but even that was misconstrued. Everything I’ve done for the past year has been so dramatized and it’s really tiring guys,” she added in another tweet. 



Frankie encouraged the public to get vaccinated for their protection and for their loved ones. 



“I hope you’re all safe and healthy. And if you qualify, PLEASE get vaccinated not only for your protection but for those around you,” she vouched.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

