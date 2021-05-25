Is Sharon Cuneta teasing reunion movie with Aga Muhlach?

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta showed her appreciation for Aga Muhlach, saying the actor is her favorite leading man.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted throwback photos of her and Aga.

“Always one of my best friends & one of my favorite leading men for 18 years now,” she wrote in the caption.

The two paired together in the 2003 blockbuster film “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana.”

Sharon thanked Aga for always being there with her and for making her laugh even if they cannot see each other always.

“Sumbungan ko pa rin! Thank you, Teng, for praying and being there for me, always making me laugh kahit di tayo nagkikita or nakakapag-usap ng madalas! Ikaw lang pa rin ang puede tumawag sakin ng “gaga!” Hahahaha! Tara! Game na!” Sharon said.

By "game na," is she hinting a possible reunion project with her favorite leading man?