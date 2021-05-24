Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger

Athletes, coaches, alumni, icons and legends take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger: The Road to NCAA Season 96 on GTV.

Sports fans can now “converge” in front of their small screen, and be on the loop on anything and everything about the country’s first collegiate athletic league — National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) — via the GMA Synergy-produced daily sports program.

“It was born out of a longing for a sense of normalcy,” said Oliver Victor Amoroso, first VP and head of GMA Regional TV and Synergy, in an interview. “The pandemic has brought about a lot of restrictions, and this was deeply felt by student athletes of the NCAA whose activities were halted because of COVID-19. The opening of NCAA Season 96 is a move towards the ‘new normal,’ and to so to speak, Rise Up Stronger (is) coming from the trials brought about by the pandemic.”

Martin and Sophia with Chef JR Royol of Farm to Table hold a cooking competition between King Lion Robert Bolick and Coach Dondon Roxas.

Premiering yesterday, the 21-episode season primer airs from Mondays to Fridays at 2:45 p.m., Saturdays (4:30 p.m.) and Sundays (5:05 p.m.) until before the opening ceremony on June 13. The program is a landmark collaboration between NCAA and GMA Network, noted Oliver. “It is the result of the synergy efforts of key groups within GMA, working together to give the NCAA, being the first athletic league in the Philippines, the long-overdue attention it deserves.”

Sports man meets sports fan

Dubbed as the Sports Man and the Sports Fan, Martin Javier and Sophia Senoron host the show and present viewers different vantage points to every athlete’s life.

“He is versatile, being a sports commentator, anchor and host, making him one of the best young sportscasters of his generation,” said Oliver of the show’s main host Martin. “His knowledge and love for sports are evident in his hosting.

Martin and Sophia demonstrate Taekwondo with Coach David Arellano of LPU and Kapuso star Yasser Marta.

On the other hand, Sophia, is a “self-confessed sports fan, being an avid supporter of the varsity teams of her alma mater San Beda University. Even as a child growing up in Los Angeles, she learned to love basketball.” Aside from being a Kapuso actress, Sophia is also a beauty queen who won the 2018 Miss Multinational title.

The hosts represent the viewers that Rise Up Stronger wishes to reach, said Oliver. “Aficionados who are immersed in sports culture, and fans who want to learn more about the NCAA, its teams, student athletes and coaches.”

The sports program Rise Up Stronger: The Road to NCAA Season 96 on GTV, is ‘the result of the synergy efforts of key groups within GMA,’ says Oliver Victor Amoroso, fi rst VP and head of the network’s Regional TV and Synergy, ‘working together to give the NCAA, being the fi rst athletic league in the Philippines, the long-overdue attention it deserves.’

Like a variety show

Asked about the sports show’s format, Martin and Sophia had this to say: “For me, it’s a variety show,” said she. “We’re gonna be doing so many different things with the athletes for viewers to get to know them. I’m so grateful that the athletes will be given the opportunity to be more well-known and they’re gonna get the attention they deserve. To get your (audience’s) attention is the part that I find exciting. It’s very colorful. I feel it’s like a variety show because it is sobrang saya.”

“It’s gonna be a little bit of everything,” added Martin. “Meron po tayong mga sports content, meron po tayong mga kwento ng buhay ng mga players, kakamustahin po natin sila. It’s gonna be a talk show in a way because we’ll be doing sit-down interviews live inside the studio or via Zoom as well.”

Rise Up Stronger also prepares games, activities and challenges for the players, shared Martin. “It’s really a fun mix and a unique way of presenting sports. For me, the format is very flexible. Pwede (itong) mag-slide in sa iba’t-ibang category.”

That sounds like a marathon of anything about the NCAA and its sporting values such as camaraderie, teamwork, discipline and perseverance. Viewers will also be reminded that life is a test of resilience and endurance. Martin and Sophia are, in a way, not spared from the latter. They will be visible every single day.

“In a way, there’s a test of endurance,” said Martin. “But when you love what you do, it’s not gonna even feel like work. ‘Pag mahal mo ang liga, it’s not gonna feel like work. In a way, it’s gonna be a test of endurance but you will find a motivation at hindi mo mararamdaman yung pagod kapag nakikita mo na kung paano nangyayari yung show.”

All about teamwork

“We’re like athletes because (we work) as a team. It’s teamwork for us,” added Sophia. “It’s funny because all of us go to Martin. I ask him about this person or if I should know something (about this or that personality). He always has trivia and I can use them to get closer to the guests, as well as for our viewers to get to know them more.”

Martin said that the hosts are part of the team’s reading through as a brainstorm process. They are encouraged to give their inputs. What’s also meaningful to the entire team is the collective learning that all members experience each day. The hosts work hand in hand with the show’s creative people. They are doing it for the love of the sports and the league.

“The biggest hurdle that everyone is facing now is COVID-19 and the restrictions brought about by the pandemic,” shared Oliver. “As much as both GMA Network and the NCAA are ready for the basketball and volleyball tournaments, as well as other sporting events to resume, we have to consider first and foremost the health and safety of the student athletes, and everyone involved in mounting and the coverage of the games.

“Season 96 is unique, and the NCAA Management Committee, the NCAA Policy Board and GMA Network have been working hard to bring the unique set of sporting events for this season.”

With that, GMA Synergy has just started in this game of creating niche content. Viewers can expect more sports-oriented programs from the Kapuso content provider.

