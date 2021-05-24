




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Tips to stay safe and cool this summer

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            RAZZLE-DAZA  - Pat-P Daza (The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Last May 14, a heat index of 53 degrees centigrade was recorded in Dagupan City. According to PAGASA, it’s the highest heat index registered in the Philippines so far this year. With temperatures peaking between 12 noon to 3 p.m. these days, it’s best to stay indoors. But how does one combat heat exhaustion and heat stroke? Here are some of my tips to stay safe and cool this summer:



1. It goes without saying that we have to keep ourselves hydrated by drinking lots of water. A tall glass of any ice-cold drink is always a treat. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, doctors and health experts recommend drinking a glass of warm water or a cup of hot water (add a slice of lemon and it’s called silver tea) to help kill the virus. For many years now, I’ve been drinking warm water with my meals, a habit I got from my mom. It is actually more beneficial to drink warm water rather than cold water since the former aids digestion. This is because warm water can melt away greasy and oily food as opposed to cold water, which coagulates oil. When you’re washing oily or greasy pans, you can see the warm water melting the grease. When you use cold water, it’s much harder to wash the grease away. Whatever your preference, just make sure to drink at least eight glasses of water a day. This isn’t just an old wives’ tale; it has been proven that drinking lots of water can help you lose weight by increasing your metabolism slightly.



2. Protect your face from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen or sunblock daily, even when it’s cloudy or rainy. By doing this, you not only prevent sunburn and reduce premature aging, but dramatically decrease the risk of developing skin cancer as well. Every morning after I cleanse my face and before I put on my make-up, I apply SPF 50 sunscreen.



3. Wear clothes that are loose, comfortable and light colored. For women, it’s time to bring out your midriffs, tube tops, sleeveless, haltered, backless, and spaghetti-strapped tops. For your legs, bring on the walking shorts, culottes, mini-skirts, capri pants and the like, which are the most practical to use in this heat. Avoid wearing black and other dark colors such as navy blue, brown, maroon, etc. Ideally, stick to cotton or linen fabrics and stay away from synthetic materials like polyester. Summer colors are light and vibrant, my favorites being white, beige, yellow, pink, and light blue. This is also the time to bring out our floral or Hawaiian prints or dusters at home. For footwear, open-toe sandals, espadrilles, flats and slip-ons are de rigueur.



4. The best summer fashion accessories are umbrellas, fans and hats, with the mandatory face masks and face shields. Make sure these are handy and that you never leave home without them.



5. Lastly, indulge in your favorite summer thirst quenchers. My personal favorites are fresh fruit shakes (without milk), dalandan, green mango, red grape and buko. Also irresistible, for me, is a tall glass of root beer or coke float with vanilla ice cream. And what’s summer without all-time Filipino favorites like halo-halo, mais con yelo, saba con yelo, sago’t gulaman and guinomis? Other personal favorites are quezo and avocado ice cream, chilled taho and milk tea.



Stay safe and enjoy the remaining days of summer!


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorin: Decision to join showbiz is fully my own
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorin: Decision to join showbiz is fully my own


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Lorin Gutierrez has officially taken the showbiz plunge as the newest star of Viva Artists Agency.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta revealed that she wanted to settle in Los Angeles, California but her husband Sen. Francis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What went behind Willie Revillame, John Lloyd Cruz bonding in Puerto Galera
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What went behind Willie Revillame, John Lloyd Cruz bonding in Puerto Galera


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Willie Revillame shared that he bonded with Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz and asked the blockbuster actor why...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In photos: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates, early favorites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In photos: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates, early favorites


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
After several screening rounds, the Miss World Philippines organization finally came with 45 aspirants who will comprise this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 He&rsquo;s Into Her stars speak out against bullying
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
He’s Into Her stars speak out against bullying


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The cast members of the upcoming teen series He’s Into Her shared their experiences of being bullied while growing up...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sports stars take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Athletes, coaches, alumni, icons and legends take centerstage in Rise Up Stronger: The Road to NCAA Season 96 on GTV.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Best roommate': Miss Japan Aisha Tochigi misses Rabiya Mateo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Best roommate': Miss Japan Aisha Tochigi misses Rabiya Mateo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Japan Aisha Tochigi admitted that she misses her roommate Rabiya Mateo. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert broke to tears days after ending the country’s winning streak on the prestigious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maymay Entrata tells Edward Barber: Masaya ang puso ko
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maymay Entrata tells Edward Barber: Masaya ang puso ko


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata admitted to love team partner Edward Barber that her heat is happy now. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Salma Hayek nearly died due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Salma Hayek nearly died due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actress Salma Hayek revealed that she almost die while battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with