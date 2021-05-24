Last May 14, a heat index of 53 degrees centigrade was recorded in Dagupan City. According to PAGASA, it’s the highest heat index registered in the Philippines so far this year. With temperatures peaking between 12 noon to 3 p.m. these days, it’s best to stay indoors. But how does one combat heat exhaustion and heat stroke? Here are some of my tips to stay safe and cool this summer:

1. It goes without saying that we have to keep ourselves hydrated by drinking lots of water. A tall glass of any ice-cold drink is always a treat. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, doctors and health experts recommend drinking a glass of warm water or a cup of hot water (add a slice of lemon and it’s called silver tea) to help kill the virus. For many years now, I’ve been drinking warm water with my meals, a habit I got from my mom. It is actually more beneficial to drink warm water rather than cold water since the former aids digestion. This is because warm water can melt away greasy and oily food as opposed to cold water, which coagulates oil. When you’re washing oily or greasy pans, you can see the warm water melting the grease. When you use cold water, it’s much harder to wash the grease away. Whatever your preference, just make sure to drink at least eight glasses of water a day. This isn’t just an old wives’ tale; it has been proven that drinking lots of water can help you lose weight by increasing your metabolism slightly.

2. Protect your face from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen or sunblock daily, even when it’s cloudy or rainy. By doing this, you not only prevent sunburn and reduce premature aging, but dramatically decrease the risk of developing skin cancer as well. Every morning after I cleanse my face and before I put on my make-up, I apply SPF 50 sunscreen.

3. Wear clothes that are loose, comfortable and light colored. For women, it’s time to bring out your midriffs, tube tops, sleeveless, haltered, backless, and spaghetti-strapped tops. For your legs, bring on the walking shorts, culottes, mini-skirts, capri pants and the like, which are the most practical to use in this heat. Avoid wearing black and other dark colors such as navy blue, brown, maroon, etc. Ideally, stick to cotton or linen fabrics and stay away from synthetic materials like polyester. Summer colors are light and vibrant, my favorites being white, beige, yellow, pink, and light blue. This is also the time to bring out our floral or Hawaiian prints or dusters at home. For footwear, open-toe sandals, espadrilles, flats and slip-ons are de rigueur.

4. The best summer fashion accessories are umbrellas, fans and hats, with the mandatory face masks and face shields. Make sure these are handy and that you never leave home without them.

5. Lastly, indulge in your favorite summer thirst quenchers. My personal favorites are fresh fruit shakes (without milk), dalandan, green mango, red grape and buko. Also irresistible, for me, is a tall glass of root beer or coke float with vanilla ice cream. And what’s summer without all-time Filipino favorites like halo-halo, mais con yelo, saba con yelo, sago’t gulaman and guinomis? Other personal favorites are quezo and avocado ice cream, chilled taho and milk tea.

Stay safe and enjoy the remaining days of summer!