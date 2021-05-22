'Best roommate': Miss Japan Aisha Tochigi misses Rabiya Mateo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Japan Aisha Tochigi admitted that she misses her roommate Rabiya Mateo.

In her Instagram account, Aisha posted a photo of her with the Filipina beauty queen.

“I feel weird when I come back to the room and I don’t see you @rabiyamateo,” Aisa captioned the post.

The Japanese beauty queen thanked Rabiya for making her laugh throughout their journey on the 69th Miss Universe.

“I miss your morning song, rap, dance and I miss our late night chitchatting. Thank you so much for always making me laugh. You are the best roommate I could ever ask for!!! Love you so much babe!!!” she said.

Rabiya commented on the post thanking Aisha for the friendship.

“Why are you like that? You are making me cry. I love you so much,” Rabiya commented.

“You saw me at my lowest point in the competition but you were also there helping me get through everything. Mahal na mahal kita,” she added.

Aisha said she will definitely visit the Philippines soon.

“Aw love and you made my day every day!! Definitely going to PH! Mahal kita,” she replied.

Mexico’s Andrea Meza was crowned as Miss Universe 2020 while Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo ended the pageant in the Top 21.