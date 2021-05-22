Miss South Africa cries after ending country's three-year winning streak at Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert broke to tears days after ending the country’s winning streak on the prestigious pageant.

In her Instagram account, Natasha went live saying she gave her all to the pageant.

"I have done everything I could, I gave my best, I showed 110 percent, I've learned so much about myself. I've given everything I could," she said.

"It was hard to accept. It wasn’t something I expected. I’m still trying to understand, and there's obviously not a certain answer I’m going to get at this moment," she added.

Natasha failed to enter the Top 21 of the pageant, ending South Africa’s winning streak. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters bagged the crown in 2017, Tamaryn Green won 1st Runner-Up in 2018 while Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe 2019.

"It was extremely hard standing there, knowing that South Africa did so well for three years. But I gave everything. I'm proud of myself for standing there. I overcame so many things that I’ve struggled with for such a long time," Natasha said.

"I have to accept that I've put myself out there, and that was more than enough. In five years time, I will understand why. I will understand why things didn’t work out like I wanted it to," she added.

Mexico’s Andrea Meza was crowned as Miss Universe 2020 while the Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo ended the pageant in the Top 21.