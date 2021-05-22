




































































 




   







   















Maymay Entrata tells Edward Barber: Masaya ang puso ko
Unlike other young loveteams, Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber (MayWard) don’t pretend that there is ‘something’ between them because there is nothing but special friendship 
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2021 - 11:40am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata admitted to love team partner Edward Barber that her heart is happy now. 



In the finale episode Edward’s digital show “Kwentong Barber,” Maymay said she’s happy though she’s in the process of healing. 



“Yung heart ko at the moment, kahit siguro nasa process ako na hindi ako okay, kahit nasa process ako na naghi-heal palang ako doon sa past ko, isa sa pinakamasaya ako at pinasasalamatan ko... masaya ang puso ko,” Maymay said. 



“I'm happy with that. As long as you have joy and happiness, that's something that we can all indulge on,” Edward said. 



“Whatever Maymay chooses, whatever I choose, that will be joyful and happy. Kung ano 'yung magiging desisyon ni May, that's what we choose. 'Yun na 'yun,” he added. 



Without disclosing who hurts her, Maymay said that her trust to someone is very important. 



“Sige magpakatotoo na tayo. Kagaya ng sinabi mo kanina 'yung mga pagkakamaling nagawa. Ang pinakamahirap kasi sa 'kin kapag nasira na 'yung tiwala, ang hirap mabalik,” Maymay said. 



"Ayoko rin magpaasa lalo na't sa ngayon nahanap ko 'yung saya na gusto ko. At nahanap ko 'yung saya na 'yun nung panahon na walang kahit sinong tumulong o nandyan para sa 'kin," she added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

