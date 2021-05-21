Coldplay fan? Here's how to watch 'Glastonbury' virtual concert in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — One of the performing arts' foremost festivals is now set for this weekend's great show online.

The five-day pre-pandemic festival is now going to be a five-hour musical and performing arts show on the grounds it usually is staged at. "Glastonbury: Live at Worthy Farm" streams on May 23, 5 p.m.

It will feature performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, George Ezra, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Roisin Murphy, Wolf Alice, plus DJ Honey Dijon.

For a bit of a thrill, there will be "unannounced surprised performances" to the festival that typically attracts more than 200,000 people to Somerset, England annually every June.

"The ground-breaking, five-hour extravaganza will be interspersed by a spoken word narrative, written and delivered by some very special guests, guiding festival-goers on a journey through the sacred valley in Somerset," reads the description on the festival's official web site.

The event supports three of the festival's main charitable partners Greenpeace, Oxfam and WaterAid.

"Glastonbury: Live at Worthy Farm" is shot by Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale. It is co-promoted and co-produced by UK livestream business Driift.

To purchase tickets, simply download the GMovies app, and select the Glastonbury Festival event from the Home or Stream Now pages. Pay for your ticket via your preferred payment method, and keep note of the event time and date. On the day and time of the event, go to the event's page or look for it in your “My Shows” tab, and select the Stream Now on the UPSTREAM button.

The Glastonbury Festival is only the first among many unique live events coming to GMovies. “In our mission to become the bridge that provides Filipinos a means to discover incredible shows online, GMovies now offers both streaming of live events and actual purchasing of tickets to live events,” said Janis Racpan, Director for Business Development at Globe.

"Music has helped many Filipinos cope with the challenges of these unprecedented times, and people miss the exhilarating experience of live concerts. Through this initiative and in partnership with show producer Karpos, Globe is continuously working towards enriching the lives and experiences of its subscribers."

In addition to livestream events, GMovies also provides a seamless booking service for over 100 cinema locations nationwide and 3rd parties providing online video streaming services.

The GMovies app is available on the App Store, Google Play, and the App Gallery.