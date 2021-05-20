




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Lutang'? Olivia Culpo reacts to viral memes about Miss Universe 2020 hosting
Olivia Culpo attends the 69th Miss Universe Competition on May 16, 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Contestants from around the globe have spent the last few weeks touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown.
MUO/Benjamin Askinas

                     

                        

                           
'Lutang'? Olivia Culpo reacts to viral memes about Miss Universe 2020 hosting

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 1:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo reacted on her viral meme about her hosting performance at the recent Miss Universe 2020.



In her Instagram account, the US TV personality posted on her IG story the viral photo of her reading the winner of the pageant. 



“Me reading Twitter this morning," she wrote.



In another IG story, Olivia explained that she looked "lutang" (absent-minded) because she was just focused on her task because she doesn’t want to announce the wrong winner.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by @agatha__miss








 



"I don't think I have ever concentrated so hard on reading in my life than when announcing the winner of Miss Universe this weekend,” she said. 



"I was sooo terrified of reading the wrong country. Apparently I need to work on my reading face and I'm sorry if this was misinterpreted in any way. I swear I'm just concentrating on the words. Every girl was beautiful and most importantly so sweet and kind," she added. 



RELATED: Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE 2020
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Possible reasons why Rabiya Mateo failed to advance to Miss Universe 2020 final round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Possible reasons why Rabiya Mateo failed to advance to Miss Universe 2020 final round


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Strange, but true. It has happened many times in the past, there's no reason why it wouldn't happen again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arabella thankful to have &lsquo;supportive boyfriend&rsquo; in Jimuel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arabella thankful to have ‘supportive boyfriend’ in Jimuel


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Arabella del Rosario recently admitted that she’s going steady with Jimuel Pacquiao, the Star Magic artist said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I think it&rsquo;s great': Lorin Gutierrez reacts to mom Ruffa Gutierrez going back to school
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I think it’s great': Lorin Gutierrez reacts to mom Ruffa Gutierrez going back to school


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Upcoming showbiz teen star Lorin Gutierrez, daughter of Ruffa Gutierrez, expressed her approval of her mom going back to her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo at swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe Top 10. Here's the full list:                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo at swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe Top 10. Here's the full list:


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo failed to enter the Top 10 of the 69th Miss Universe held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza is not married, boyfriend clarifies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza is not married, boyfriend clarifies


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Andrea Meza's boyfriend Jorge Saenz explained that the viral photo of the Mexican beauty queen's wedding photo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'El Tocuyo': Miss Universe 2020 fan favorites who were snubbed as finalists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'El Tocuyo': Miss Universe 2020 fan favorites who were snubbed as finalists


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In pageant parlance, "el tocuyo" happens when a frontrunner is booted out of a race for numerous reasons. In local gay lingo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pokwang offers shelter for Miss Myanmar after arrest warrant for Miss Universe 2020 national costume that won
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pokwang offers shelter for Miss Myanmar after arrest warrant for Miss Universe 2020 national costume that won


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The 69th Miss Universe competition may have been culminated but Miss Universe Myanmar 2020 Thuzar Wint Lwin is not yet ready...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko': John Lloyd Cruz credits showbiz comeback to son Elias
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko': John Lloyd Cruz credits showbiz comeback to son Elias


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz credited his son with former partner Ellen Adarna, Elias, for his life. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In each short film, MAGGI and Judy Ann wish to showcase the role of cooking in uplifting every Filipino family’s well-being....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pop star Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pop star Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pop star Demi Lovato on Wednesday shared that they are non-binary and will start using the pronouns they/them, saying "this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with