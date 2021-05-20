'Lutang'? Olivia Culpo reacts to viral memes about Miss Universe 2020 hosting

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo reacted on her viral meme about her hosting performance at the recent Miss Universe 2020.

In her Instagram account, the US TV personality posted on her IG story the viral photo of her reading the winner of the pageant.

“Me reading Twitter this morning," she wrote.

In another IG story, Olivia explained that she looked "lutang" (absent-minded) because she was just focused on her task because she doesn’t want to announce the wrong winner.

"I don't think I have ever concentrated so hard on reading in my life than when announcing the winner of Miss Universe this weekend,” she said.

"I was sooo terrified of reading the wrong country. Apparently I need to work on my reading face and I'm sorry if this was misinterpreted in any way. I swear I'm just concentrating on the words. Every girl was beautiful and most importantly so sweet and kind," she added.

