




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pokwang offers shelter for Miss Myanmar after arrest warrant for Miss Universe 2020 national costume that won
Litrato ng aktres na si Pokwang (kaliwa) at Miss Universe 2020 Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin (kanan)
Mula sa Instagram account ni Pokwang; Rodrigo Varela / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

                     

                        

                           
Pokwang offers shelter for Miss Myanmar after arrest warrant for Miss Universe 2020 national costume that won

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 12:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The 69th Miss Universe competition may have been culminated but Miss Universe Myanmar 2020 Thuzar Wint Lwin is not yet ready to fly home to her beloved country.



The military junta that replaced her government has issued a warrant for her arrest.



Like her compatriot Han Lay, who also received a similar warrant after competing at the Miss Grand International 2020 in Bangkok, for being outspoken, she, too, has pushed for democratic reforms in their country. The civil disturbance has displaced over 250,000 of its citizens.



Thuzar eluded the border patrol by craftily wearing a well-placed hoodie and dark sunglasses to hide her identity. En route to her departure for the US, she mailed her costume and evening gown through an international courier company. Unfortunately, all these never got to her.



The Chin (Sino-Tibetan) community in the States helped in hastily recreating her lost costume. Called "Fearless Empress," the replacement costume won the Best National Costume award. During the NatCos presentation, Thuzar brought a placard bearing the message, "Please Pray for Myanmar." Thuzar's good showing at the preliminaries made her part of the Top 21 semifinalists.



Related: Miss Myanmar wins Miss Universe 2020 National Costume



When Thuzar sent out a distress call for things she needed for the prelims and final show, one of those who heeded her plea was LA-based Filipino fashion designer Kirsten Regalado. Now, another Filipina has offered her home as temporary residence 'til her country's crisis is over.



Comedienne Pokwang, Marietta Subong in real life, in her social media account @pokwang27 wrote, "Bukas ang aking tahanan para sa 'yo, Miss Myanmar. Halika muna sa aking bahay (at) papakainin kita ng roasted chicken at laing ni mamang."



Thuzar was deeply moved by these shower of support from Filipinos, whether they be pageant fans or not. Despite the standing warrant, she is firm and active in her activist's stance. It was reported earlier that Thuzar is still not sure where to go next, after her Miss Universe journey ended.



The US Treasury slapped sanctions on 16 senior Myanmar officials and family members Monday, citing their support for the government's "violent and lethal attacks" against the country's pro-democracy movement.



Among those placed on the Treasury's blacklist were four members of the military junta's State Administration Council, seven ministers, the chairman of the military-controlled election commission, and the governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar.



Three others on the lists were children of members of the State Administration Council who had been sanctioned earlier in the wake of the February 1 coup overthrowing the elected government.



Since then the country has experienced protests and strikes which have been put down with force, leaving close to 800 dead, according to a local monitoring group.



Myanmar's military regime "is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Burma, including the killing of children," the Treasury said in a statement.



The Treasury said that Canada and Britain were also announcing similar sanctions on members of the junta.



Since February the United States and other Western countries have steadily added the leading members of the military regime as well as state enterprises which fund it to its sanctions list to pressure the generals to return to democracy.



The sanctions aim to lock them out of the global trading and financial system by banning US individuals and companies, including banks with US branches, from doing business with them. 



The sanctions also  block any assets the individuals may have held under US jurisdiction.



Death toll mounts



Myanmar has been in uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February, triggering a massive uprising which authorities have sought to quell with lethal force. 



At least 796 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to a local monitoring group, while nearly 4,000 people are behind bars.



Despite the pressure the junta continues to hold power and has not given ground to the protestors.



On Sunday an anti-junta defence force in the western state of Chin said six opposition members had been killed after days of clashes.



Adding to the international pressure on the country, on Tuesday the UN General Assembly will weigh a draft non-binding resolution calling for "an immediate suspension" of the transfer of weapons to the Myanmar junta.



The resolution calls for "an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale, or transfer of all weapons, munitions, and other military-related equipment to Myanmar."



Meanwhile Myanmar's contestant in the Miss Universe contest, which ended Sunday in Florida, used the stage to get out her own message on the violence.



"Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day," she said during her biographical video, which showed photos of her taking part in the anti-coup protests. 



On Thursday she took the best national costume award as she held up a sign reading "Pray for Myanmar." — Reports from Agence France-Presse


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE 2020
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Possible reasons why Rabiya Mateo failed to advance to Miss Universe 2020 final round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Possible reasons why Rabiya Mateo failed to advance to Miss Universe 2020 final round


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Strange, but true. It has happened many times in the past, there's no reason why it wouldn't happen again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arabella thankful to have &lsquo;supportive boyfriend&rsquo; in Jimuel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arabella thankful to have ‘supportive boyfriend’ in Jimuel


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Arabella del Rosario recently admitted that she’s going steady with Jimuel Pacquiao, the Star Magic artist said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I think it&rsquo;s great': Lorin Gutierrez reacts to mom Ruffa Gutierrez going back to school
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I think it’s great': Lorin Gutierrez reacts to mom Ruffa Gutierrez going back to school


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Upcoming showbiz teen star Lorin Gutierrez, daughter of Ruffa Gutierrez, expressed her approval of her mom going back to her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo at swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe Top 10. Here's the full list:                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo at swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe Top 10. Here's the full list:


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo failed to enter the Top 10 of the 69th Miss Universe held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza is not married, boyfriend clarifies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza is not married, boyfriend clarifies


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Andrea Meza's boyfriend Jorge Saenz explained that the viral photo of the Mexican beauty queen's wedding photo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Lutang'? Olivia Culpo reacts to viral memes about Miss Universe 2020 hosting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Lutang'? Olivia Culpo reacts to viral memes about Miss Universe 2020 hosting


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo reacted on her viral meme about her hosting performance in the recent Miss Universe 2020...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'El Tocuyo': Miss Universe 2020 fan favorites who were snubbed as finalists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'El Tocuyo': Miss Universe 2020 fan favorites who were snubbed as finalists


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In pageant parlance, "el tocuyo" happens when a frontrunner is booted out of a race for numerous reasons. In local gay lingo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko': John Lloyd Cruz credits showbiz comeback to son Elias
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko': John Lloyd Cruz credits showbiz comeback to son Elias


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz credited his son with former partner Ellen Adarna, Elias, for his life. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In each short film, MAGGI and Judy Ann wish to showcase the role of cooking in uplifting every Filipino family’s well-being....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pop star Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pop star Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pop star Demi Lovato on Wednesday shared that they are non-binary and will start using the pronouns they/them, saying "this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with