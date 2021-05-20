









































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology
In each short film, MAGGI and Judy Ann wish to showcase the role of cooking in uplifting every Filipino family’s well-being. 
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 10:30am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — All-around actress, chef, wife and mom Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo teams up with Maggi to showcase the warmth of Filipino families through food and cooking.



The first-ever digital anthology that you can taste, MAGGI Kusinaserye was launched in a recent virtual VIP premiere attended by Judy Ann herself. In each short film, MAGGI and Judy Ann wish to showcase the role of cooking in uplifting every Filipino family’s well-being.



In the Q&A portion, Judy Ann further shared to Philstar.com that MAGGI Kusinaserye is rooted in Filipino values and traditions in the kitchen.



“Every Filipino households connects through food. In a point in time, kagaya ng nangyayari sa atin ngayon, every episodes talks to us. Maaring mayroon kang mahigpit na nanay, nawalan ka na ng pag-asa dahil sa pandemya o mayroon kang family recipe na pinoprotektahan at kailangan mong sundin. It’s very, very Filipino,” she said. 



Get to know more about this digital anthology and catch their upcoming premieres:



Komander 'Nay






Directed by renowned filmmaker Pepe Diokno, “Komander ‘Nay” premiered last May 3. Here, Judy Ann plays Mila, a strict military mother. She finds herself out of place in her own family after her injury in the military. Because she’s always on duty, her teenagers are not used to being with her, creating tensions in the house.



By cooking a Korean-style inspired fried chicken and learning new recipes online, however, the family bonds and becomes close to each other. This proves that caring starts from understanding.



Pag-ASArap



Also directed by Pepe Diokno, “Pag-ASArap” tells the story of couple Betchay and Albert who are forced to close their school cafeteria due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They begin to lose hope but they didn’t stop cooking and donating food to the school.



In one of their food donation, a teacher, played by Judy Ann, suggested that they turn their cafeteria into an online business that sells Chicken Bihon Guisado. Even with a new challenge ahead of them, the couple decided that for every dish they will sell online, they will donate one for teachers. What they realize in end is that there's magic in life if you don’t lose hope. 



“I like the idea so much. . . ‘Yong pinanood mo matitikman mo. Pwede pala yon. Pag pinanood nila to, kasama nila ako, natikman pa nila yung pagkain na ginawa,” Judy Ann said. 



Catch the premiere of “Pag-ASArap” in MAGGI Philippines’ Facebook Page and YouTube Channel on May 10, 7 p.m.



NakakataCooks



Directed by Randolph Longjas, the last short film in the anthology is narrated by Judy Ann.



Baby’s family are all proud home cooks where their recipes are passed from one generation to the next. Baby, however, is a millennial who wants to add a twist to the tried-and-tested recipes.



When tries adding her signature touch in the family heirloom Pinakbet recipe, her usiserang titas in heaven goes into panic. They are seen nagging her in the background.



Well, call that their guidance, Baby still prevails and as she serves the updated Pinakbet with Air-Fried Lechon Kawali. The titas know that their tradition lives on in Baby who proved them that the magic ingredient is happiness.



“Basically, it’s bringing the family together through food. Lahat naman tayo nabubuhay ang dugo natin ‘pag may masarap na pagkain,” Judy Ann said.



You may watch “NakakataCooks” on in MAGGI Philippines’ Facebook Page and YouTube Channelcome May 17, 7 p.m.






MAGGI solidifies its role in the Philippines as the partner in promoting goodness through this digital anthology series featuring Judy Ann.



More importantly, it continues to strengthen the bond of Filipino families through food and cooking—today more than ever as they stay together at home.



“Basically, more than anything, it is the bonding. Kaya ginawa ng MAGGI itong MAGGI Kusinaserye because this is the new normal thing, we can’t go out, we can’t watch movies. Basically, it’s bringing back families together. Through MAGGI Kusinaserye, we were able to watch and taste food we made sa bawat Kusinaserye episodes,” Judy Ann ended.



Inspired to try each of the recipe in the short films? Visit maggi.ph to start cooking with your family today! 





For upates, visit the MAGGI Philippines Facebook page.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JUDY ANN SANTOS
                                                      MAGGI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Possible reasons why Rabiya Mateo failed to advance to Miss Universe 2020 final round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Possible reasons why Rabiya Mateo failed to advance to Miss Universe 2020 final round


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Strange, but true. It has happened many times in the past, there's no reason why it wouldn't happen again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I think it&rsquo;s great': Lorin Gutierrez reacts to mom Ruffa Gutierrez going back to school
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I think it’s great': Lorin Gutierrez reacts to mom Ruffa Gutierrez going back to school


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Upcoming showbiz teen star Lorin Gutierrez, daughter of Ruffa Gutierrez, expressed her approval of her mom going back to her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo at swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe Top 10. Here's the full list:                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo at swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe Top 10. Here's the full list:


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo failed to enter the Top 10 of the 69th Miss Universe held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza is not married, boyfriend clarifies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza is not married, boyfriend clarifies


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Andrea Meza's boyfriend Jorge Saenz explained that the viral photo of the Mexican beauty queen's wedding photo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan troll fined $12,000 in Netflix suicide case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan troll fined $12,000 in Netflix suicide case


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A man who tweeted insults at a Japanese reality TV star after her suicide was fined $12,000 on Wednesday after his comments...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pop star Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pop star Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pop star Demi Lovato on Wednesday shared that they are non-binary and will start using the pronouns they/them, saying "this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arabella thankful to have &lsquo;supportive boyfriend&rsquo; in Jimuel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arabella thankful to have ‘supportive boyfriend’ in Jimuel


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Arabella del Rosario recently admitted that she’s going steady with Jimuel Pacquiao, the Star Magic artist said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Move To Heaven stars bring comfort as &lsquo;trauma cleaners&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Move To Heaven stars bring comfort as ‘trauma cleaners’


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Netflix Original Series tells the story of Geu-ru (Tang Jun-sang), a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, and Sang-gu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim & Jerald: We&rsquo;re each other&rsquo;s strength
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim & Jerald: We’re each other’s strength


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Reel-to-real-life couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles still have it after almost seven years of being together. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Elijah Canlas wins Best Actor at Harlem International Film Festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Elijah Canlas wins Best Actor at Harlem International Film Festival


                              

                                                                  By Celso de Guzman Caparas |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Elijah Canlas won the Best Actor Award for Kalel, 15 at the 16th Harlem International Film Festival (HIFF) in New York last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with