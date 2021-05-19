Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza is not married, boyfriend clarifies

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Andrea Meza's boyfriend Jorge Saenz explained that the viral photo of the Mexican beauty queen's wedding photo was just part of a tourism campaign.

In his Instagram story Jorge appealed to social media users to stop posting threads that Andrea is already married.

“People, my photo with @andreamezamx is just a shooting for @ahchihuahua. Please stop with your messages and threats. That photo is from 2019, and it is not edited. It was just a joke. Check @achihuahua profile,” Jorge wrote.

In Ahchihuahua’s Instagram account, the agency also clarified that Andrea is not married.

“THIS PHOTO IS PART OF A PROMOTION CAMPAIGN FOR WEDDINGS IN COPPER CANYON CHIHUAHUA, ANDREA IS NOT MARRIED,” the agency wrote.

The behind the scene video of the photoshoot was also featured in the tourism campaign of Chihuahua.

Photos of Andrea wearing a wedding gown surfaced online after she won the Miss Universe 2020. Social media users were speculating that the newly-crowned Miss Universe is already married.