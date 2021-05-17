WATCH: Rabiya Mateo enters Miss Universe 2020 Top 21, here's full list

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo entered the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA earlier today.

Rabiya was called first in the third batch of the Top 21, which was announced in groups of seven since 7 is considered lucky in many countries.

Miss Vietnam Nguyen Tran Khanh Van makes it to the semifinals after earning the "biggest fan vote" in the competition's history, said host Olivia Culpo.

Here are the rest of the Top 21:

Laura Victoria Olascuaga, 25, Colombia

Janick Maceta del Castillo, 27, Peru

Maria Thattil, 28, Australia

Amandine Petit, 23, France

Thuzar Wint Lwin, 22, Myanmar

Miqueal-Symone Williams, 24, Jamaica

Andrea Meza, 26, Mexico

Kimberly Jimenez, 24, Dominican Republic

Asya Branch, 23, United States

Ayu Maulida, 23, Indonesia

Alina Luz Akselrad, 23, Argentina

Adline Castelino, 22, India

Chantal Wiertz, 22, Curaçao

Estefania Soto, 29, Puerto Rico

Rabiya Mateo, 24, Philippines

Julia Gama, 27, Brazil

Jeanette Akua, 29, Great Britain

Ana Marcelo, 24, Nicaragua

Amanda Obdam, 27, Thailand

Ivonne Cerdas, 28, Costa Rica

Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, 26, Vietnam



— Video from Miss Universe Organization via iQiyi