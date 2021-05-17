WATCH: Rabiya Mateo enters Miss Universe 2020 Top 21, here's full list
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo entered the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA earlier today.
Rabiya was called first in the third batch of the Top 21, which was announced in groups of seven since 7 is considered lucky in many countries.
Miss Vietnam Nguyen Tran Khanh Van makes it to the semifinals after earning the "biggest fan vote" in the competition's history, said host Olivia Culpo.
Here are the rest of the Top 21:
Laura Victoria Olascuaga, 25, Colombia
Janick Maceta del Castillo, 27, Peru
Maria Thattil, 28, Australia
Amandine Petit, 23, France
Thuzar Wint Lwin, 22, Myanmar
Miqueal-Symone Williams, 24, Jamaica
Andrea Meza, 26, Mexico
Kimberly Jimenez, 24, Dominican Republic
Asya Branch, 23, United States
Ayu Maulida, 23, Indonesia
Alina Luz Akselrad, 23, Argentina
Adline Castelino, 22, India
Chantal Wiertz, 22, Curaçao
Estefania Soto, 29, Puerto Rico
Rabiya Mateo, 24, Philippines
Julia Gama, 27, Brazil
Jeanette Akua, 29, Great Britain
Ana Marcelo, 24, Nicaragua
Amanda Obdam, 27, Thailand
Ivonne Cerdas, 28, Costa Rica
Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, 26, Vietnam
— Video from Miss Universe Organization via iQiyi
