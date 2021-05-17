KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Rabiya Mateo at the swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe 2020 Top 10. Here's full list

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 9:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo failed to enter the Top 10 of the 69th Miss Universe held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA earlier today.

Rabiya was called first in the third batch of the Top 21, which was announced in groups of seven since 7 is considered lucky in many countries, but failed to be called in the Top 10. 

In her introductory video for Top 21, Rabiya highlighted her education advocacy.

Included in the Top 10 are Jamaica’s Miqueal-Symone Williams, Dominican Republic’s Kimberly Jimenez, India’s Adline Castelino, Peru’s Janick Maceta del Castillo, Australia’s Maria Thattil, Puerto Rico’s Estefania Soto, Thailand’s Amanda Obdam, Costa Rica’s Ivonne Cerdas, Mexico’s Andrea Meza, Brazil’s Julia Gama and Dominican Republic’s Kimberly Jimenez. 

Last week, Rabiya stunned the universe at the evening gown segment of the pageant's preliminaries. 

Rabiya wore an elegant glittery yellow dress designed by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One of the fashion house Amato. Furne hinted on his Instagram that the design was inspired by the sun. 

According to the Dubai-based Filipino designer, they spent around 10,000 hours just to make four gown of Rabiya to be used until the finals. 

Rabiya also showed off her beach body to the universe as she ramped down during the swimsuit segment of the preliminaries.

The host described Rabiya as the country’s education ambassador while displaying her "Halibira walk" on stage.

“Rabiya is currently an ambassador for her country's Department of Education. This-24 year-old graduate works as a teacher and enjoys writing stories and acting in her spare time,” the host said. 

During the national costume competition, Rabiya wore a feathery Vegas-like ensemble inspired by the Philippine flag. 

Rabiya looked stunning in her national costume designed by the late Filipino international designer Rocky Gathercole. 

“This outfit is inspired by the Philippine flag. The blue represents royalty, red stands for the courage and strength for an independent woman and yellow, the color of sun and stars, symbolizes freedom to choose whoever you want to be,” the host said while Rabiya walked on stage.  

 

