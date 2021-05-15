WATCH: Rabiya Mateo's full Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries performance
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2020 pageant kicked off with a National Costume contest on May 14 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe & Casino in Florida, USA.
It was then followed with a preliminary competition on May 15 and will culminate with a coronation night on May 17.
At the preliminaries, Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo wore back-to-back yellow swimsuit and long gown. The evening wear was designed by Middle East-based Filipino designer Furne One and was inspired by the sun in the Philippine flag.
@philstarshowbiz
##Rabiya ##RabiyaMateo full ##MissUniverse2020 performance ????? original sound - Philstar.com Life & Ent
RELATED: Rabiya Mateo shines in Furne One couture at Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries
Rabiya Mateo shows off her beach body at Miss Universe 2020 prelims
- Latest
- Trending