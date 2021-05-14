KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Rabiya Mateo is first, only Miss Universe 2020 bet with 1M Instagram followers
Rabiya Mateo wearing a Rocky Gathercole creation at the national costume contest; donning a Leo Almodal creation
Rabiya Mateo via Instagram; Mark Caceres Photography

Rabiya Mateo is first, only Miss Universe 2020 bet with 1M Instagram followers

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 10:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is arguably not only the most followed, but also the first Miss Universe 2020 candidate to hit the one million followers mark on Instagram.

In an Instagram post earlier today, the Iloilo beauty remarked: "Woke up with 1 Million followers! You guys are the best. Sending love to the rest of the universe. Today is a big day. Please pray for us."

The surprise came after she received backlash for her Victoria's Secret-like garb and performance at the National Costume contest held at 8 a.m. today. 

"I even cut my finger earlier and 'yung stockings ko puno na din siya ng dugo but I keep fighting kahit wala ng oras. I didn't have time to retouch my hair, retouch my makeup. I was there, I was running for pins, I was running for scissors, for everything just to be able to execute the costume really well,” she said with tears in an IG live video following the show, apologizing to those dissatisfied by her performance.

Related: Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

 

Prior to the national costume contest, Rabiya was one of eight selected candidates who were interviewed by the fyi channel for Miss Universe's broadcast partner Telemundo's teaser campaign for the 69th edition of the pageant.

"You know what, I had a different idea about the Miss Universe. I thought it's going to be very competitive, in a healthy way, of course. But now, I can see every girl helping each other - from fixing those hair to trying to zip up those outfits - speaks of the closeness of candidates that we want to have. The goal of Miss Universe is not just to crown one girl but to also build a genuine and long-lasting friendship among us.

"There is sisterhood. I can say, I was able to talk to different representatives from different backgrounds, different cultures; and, despite the differences, there is so much to be highlighted in what binds us together. And that we empower women, we want our advocacies, and we want to speak for the things that we love. And that's a celebration of women and the beauty that we have," shared Rabiya during the televised interview.

Indonesia's RR Ayu Maulida Putri talked about paying it forward, India's Adline Castelino delved on matters of culture and women-centered issues, while Thailand's Amanda Obdam talked about pageant super fans. Colombia's Laura Olascuaga, who spoke in Spanish, explained about fan bases, Venezuela's Mariangel Villasmil expounded on changing beauty standards, while USA's Asya Branch spoke about the possibilities of a pageant during a pandemic. On the other hand, Puerto Rico's Estefania Soto explained the inherent privileges and responsibilities of being beautiful.

During an Instagram Live post, prior to rehearsals, Rabiya and Adline shared their sentiments on being a candidatein in a time of global pandemic.

"The Filipinos are with you in this fight. The virus does not discriminate so we're gonna help one another. We're gonna move on and forward," encouraged Rabiya.

"Your queen is the most hardworking and most humble woman I've seen. I can't even explain it, just have this feeling of all the days she worked so hard and moved on. I'm so lucky to be her friend," testified Adline.

In what seemed like a continuation to the earlier video post, Australia's Maria Thattil joined the two to complete the Indian sisterhood. "Finally, we're all together! Just know, the reason why we haven't been together is because our schedules are crazy and different. But, we are finally together and we want to say 'hello' and 'thank you' to everyone who supported us. Keep sending the love and we'll keep sending it back!" 

In reply, Rabiya said that, "We can't wait for the competition to happen. I know all of us are gonna give our very best to make our nation's proud."

Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete listed down 21 countries who she thinks will make it to the Top 21. She has 11 Latin American candidates (Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Curacao, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Jamaica, and Dominican Republic), four Asians (Philippines, Thailand, India, and Australia), four Europeans (Romania, France, Russia, and Czech Republic), as well as the United States of America and South Africa. Ximena won the year when Venus Raj started the Philippines' winning streak.

MISS UNIVERSE 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media
Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
The Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo broke down to tears after receiving criticism on social media following her performance on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume
Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo was supposed to wear a sun headpiece during the recently held Miss Universe National...
Entertainment
fbfb
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo drew cheers from the crowd at the 69th Miss Universe National Costume contest,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe 2020 announces panel of all-female judges
Miss Universe 2020 announces panel of all-female judges
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The all-female panel of judges is composed of an eclectic set of empowered and successful women in their different fields...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta left the country and her family to breathe abroad.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020
LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020
1 hour ago
The Miss Universe 2020 pageant kicked off with a National Costume contest on May 14 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe and Casino in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray show support to Rabiya Mateo
Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray show support to Rabiya Mateo
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Former Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray showed their support to the Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo who is...
Entertainment
fbfb
Thai idols thrill Filipino fans
Thai idols thrill Filipino fans
By Jerry Donato | 22 hours ago
Mario Maurer, Gulf Kanawut and Nonkul Chanon talk about past visits to the country and Filipinos’ love affair with Thai...
Entertainment
fbfb
Essential albums of faith & hope
Essential albums of faith & hope
By Baby A. Gil | 22 hours ago
Long after this pandemic has worn itself out and gone the way of the flu and the measles and malaria and other deadly viruses,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo, Zozibini Tunzi share ups, downs of Miss Universe reign during pandemic
Rabiya Mateo, Zozibini Tunzi share ups, downs of Miss Universe reign during pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Reigning Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo are experiencing unique reign...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with