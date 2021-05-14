KOREAN WAVE
LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020

(Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 9:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2020 pageant kicked off with a National Costume contest on May 14 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe and Casino in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA.

It will then be followed with a preliminary competition on May 15 and culminate with a coronation night on May 17.

Here are the latest updates on Philippines' Rabiya Mateo's road to the crown.

 

Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media
Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
The Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo broke down to tears after receiving criticism on social media following her performance on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume
Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo was supposed to wear a sun headpiece during the recently held Miss Universe National...
Entertainment
fbfb
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo drew cheers from the crowd at the 69th Miss Universe National Costume contest,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe 2020 announces panel of all-female judges
Miss Universe 2020 announces panel of all-female judges
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The all-female panel of judges is composed of an eclectic set of empowered and successful women in their different fields...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta left the country and her family to breathe abroad.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Rabiya Mateo, Zozibini Tunzi share ups, downs of Miss Universe reign during pandemic
Rabiya Mateo, Zozibini Tunzi share ups, downs of Miss Universe reign during pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Reigning Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo are experiencing unique reign...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lots of sweat and tears: Rabiya Mateo gets honest about Miss Universe training, preparations
Lots of sweat and tears: Rabiya Mateo gets honest about Miss Universe training, preparations
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Being a Filipina beauty queen is not easy, and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is reminded of that every day as...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo shares secret behind 'Halabira' Miss Universe walk
Rabiya Mateo shares secret behind 'Halabira' Miss Universe walk
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Have you ever imagined yourself squeezing a lemon while walking? Well, you're about to see how it looks like when Rabiya Mateo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo invited to promote Miss Universe in Latin America
Rabiya Mateo invited to promote Miss Universe in Latin America
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The all-female panel of judges is composed of an eclectic set of empowered and successful women in their different fields...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alex knows how to work hard and reward herself
Alex knows how to work hard and reward herself
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Watching her on TV5’s Lunch Out Loud or following her vlogs is always a fun time to many. Alex Gonzaga exudes good vibes...
Entertainment
fbfb
