Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray show support to Rabiya Mateo

MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray showed their support to Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo who is now trying to get the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Pia took to Twitter to express her support to Rabiya.

“RABIYA ShowItToTheUniverse,” Pia wrote adding the hashtag “#AribaRabiya.”

Catriona, on the other hand, asked her followers on Twitter to pray for Rabiya.

“Friends! Let's send prayers up for our very own Ms Philippines #RabiyaMateo tonight as she prepares for the Closed Door Interview and National Costume show for @MissUniverse happening in the next 24hrs!! #AribaRabiya,” Catriona wrote.

But Rabiya’s national costume was not included in Catriona’s Top 6.

“Indonesia, Nepal, Peru, Thailand, Ukraine and Vietnam were my Top 6 @missuniverse National Costumes Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Who were yours?” Catriona posted on Twitter.

She also invited her followers to vote for their favorite national costume.

“Head over to http://missuniverse.com/vote to vote for your favorite National Costume! Our queen Gazini from the Philippines took the title last year!” she wrote.

Catriona explained that her choices for national costume were based on her liked costumes and not on candidates' performance.

"My best in National Costume picks are my favorite National Costumes, not based on the candidates performance. I love the celebration of culture and a country's expression of identity which is why its one of my favorite segments!" she said.

