Rabiya Mateo invited to promote Miss Universe in Latin America
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo
Jerick Sanchez, Rabiya Mateo

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's photo of her fall into the swimming pool during a sponsor shoot with India's Adline Castelino, Italy's Viviana Vizzini and Chile's Daniela Nicolas, has now been featured in the Like It to Know It site, an online shop of looks created by fashion influencers. 

Rabiya was also invited by the Telemundo media company, the official broadcast partner, together with Colombia's Laura Olascuaga, Indonesia's RR Ayu Maulida and Thailand's Amanda Obdam, to promote the pageant airing to its Latin American audience. The invite coincided with Rabiya breaking the 914,000 followers mark on Instagram, making her the most followed Miss Universe 2020 candidate on the social media platform.

Our delegate to the 69th Miss Universe edition has already fostered close friendships with Aruba's Helen Hernandez, Ukraine's Yelezaveta "Liza" Yasemstreka, Czech Republic's Klara Vavruskova, Paraguay's Vanessa Castro Guillen, Poland's Natalia Pigula, Belize's Iris Salguero and roommate Miss Japan, Aisha Harumi.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe site posted a video titled "Up Front: Mental Health Round," featuring Netherlands' Denise Speelman,  Ireland's Nadia Sayers, Curacao's Chantal Wiertz and Jamaica's Miqueal Simone.

Mental health was one of the rumored leaked topics given out to the candidates, alongside climate change, free speech and the right to protest, changing beauty standards, gender-based violence, refugee crisis and role of the United Nations.

RELATED: Mental health 101: Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi share beauty queen hacks

