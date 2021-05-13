Rabiya Mateo shares secret behind 'Halabira' Miss Universe walk

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever imagined yourself squeezing a lemon while walking?

Well, you're about to see how it looks like when Rabiya Mateo walks the ramp at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant on May 16 (May 17 in the Philippines).

Beauty pageant maker and trainer Jonas Gaffud has reportedly taught Rabiya her signature pasarela or catwalk. It is described as "squeezing a lemon as you walk and someone pulling you up." Hard isn't it? But the twist is on being still able to maintain a proper posture amid the squeezing act.

“Good thing I have a background in Tahitian dancing, that’s why I can sway my hips as much as I can, because it gives extra power to my hips,” Rabiya quipped during a recent virtual press con with the media, including Philstar.com.

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi gives advice to possessing that admirable pasarela.

"If you also feel as confident as possible, it also translates outside. So, forget what you or others might be thinking and just activate your own queenly self and take off from that. The confidence will naturally come out," she recommended.

She also revealed that the turn is the hardest part of the walk. But as she said, all it takes is having the right attitude.

“If you have the technique from Rabiya and you have the confidence to back it up, you have a winning walk,” Zozibini noted.