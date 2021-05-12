CHINESE NEW YEAR
Rabiya Mateo
Rabiya Mateo via Instagram

Beauty queens cheer Rabiya Mateo's handling of Miss Universe 2020 photo shoot pool fall

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo brushed aside her swimming pool mishap this week.

"Lesson from this photo: When life puts you in a bad situation, just make a joke out of it," she wrote on her Instagram.  

She added a photo of her laughing at the incident that occured when she and Miss Universe India 2020 Adline Castelino were doing their shoot by the pool.

"You're so cute!" wrote Miss Universe Thailand 2020 Amanda Obdam, accompanied with heart eye and heart emojis.

Miss Universe Canada 2016 Sierra Bearchell appreciated Rabiya's humor and replied with a series of laughing with tears emojis.

Miss Universe 2014 top 10 finalist MJ Lastimosa said: "Hahahaha I love the energy!"

Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong cited a popular phrase. "When life gives you (lemon emoji) moment," she wrote.

Rabiya is hoping to bring the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines on coronation day, May 16, to be held in Florida, United States.

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot

