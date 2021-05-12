CHINESE NEW YEAR
Rabiya Mateo reacts to Mario Maurer's good luck statement for Miss Universe 2020
Maurer in a TNT ad; Mateo after being crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2020
TNT/Released; Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook

Rabiya Mateo reacts to Mario Maurer's good luck statement for Miss Universe 2020

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo reacted on Thai superstar Mario Maurer’s statement for her wishing her good luck for the upcoming 69th Miss Universe pageant. 

In her Instagram account, Rabiya posted the screenshot of Philstar.com story “Mario Maurer has message for big fan Rabiya Mateo for Miss Universe 2020.

“OMG!!! Fangirling rn,” Rabiya wrote, adding a crying emoji.

The Thai superstar wished Rabiya a good luck in her bid to bring home the crown at the 69th Miss Universe pageant. 

 

Rabiya reacting to a message from Mario
Rabiya Mateo via Instagram, screenshot

 

In a virtual press conference of Mario together with Thai superstars Nonkul Chanon and Gulf Kanawut as new TNT ambassadors yesterday, the “PeeMak” actor was asked if he knew that Rabiya is an avid fan of him. 

“Yes, I heard that,” Mario answered. 

Mario then said that he wishes Rabiya will perform well at the world's most prestigious pageant. 

“I wish her good luck because I heard that she’s in the competition so I wish she have a good luck."
 

