Zaijian Jaranilla mistaken for a thief

MANILA, Philippines — A scene had to be cut while rolling when actor Zaijian Jaranilla was mistaken as a real-life thief by an unknowing foreigner while on the set of the actor's crime drama "Almost Paradise."

“May isang foreigner na hindi kasama sa scene, akala niya nagnakaw talaga ako, so hinatak niya ako. Tapos nag-cut. Chineck ako ng mga staff kung okay lang ba ako tapos in-explain doon sa foreigner na film lang,” the former child actor recalled.

"Almost Paradise" is a Filipino-American crime drama produced by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen. It stars Christian Kane as Alex Walker, a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent, who finds himself settling in the Philippines after his forced retirement. While living there, he is drawn to lawless elements that thrive in his community.

The show simultaneously airs on the Kapamilya Channel and A2Z. It also streams on iWantTFC and Kapamilya Onlive Love on Facebook and YouTube.