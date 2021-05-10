CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot
Miss Universe 2020 Rabiya Mateo after falling off the pool for a Miss Universe photo shoot
@benjaminaskinas via Instagram

Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2021 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Like a clip from the '80s high camp "pageant" movie, "Temptation Island," Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo fell into the swimming pool during a shoot with Miss Universe India 2020 Adline Castelino.

Fortunately, she recovered one of the studs from her pair of diamond earrings that fell into the water. Yet, despite the mishap, Rabiya gamely informed fans she was alright, showing her drenched clothes — to the amusement of those who've watched the post.

The number of admirers and fans at the Seminole Hardrock Casino Guitar Hotel's lobby areas has increased in number. They now throng the public areas to catch a glimpse of their favorite contestants. It would seem it's not only Pinoy fans who are rooting for Rabiya but foreign media fans as well.

"Rabiya Mateo was one of the standouts during the first day arrivals. She was not only beautiful and had a terrific walk but was very kind and polite as well. We were so shocked she recognized me and the Thai Sashes team. We were also touched when she apologized to us for coming late and making people wait the other day. She really endeared herself to us and because of that, we will continue to cheer for her," wrote Thai Sashes chief executive officer Nok Schrinda in a post.

Miss Universe Ukraine 2020 Yelezaveta Yastremseka thanked Pinoy fans for their support. Her social media followers increased to over 50,000 from 2,000 after posting that she felt unsupported and alone, in tears, during her arrival and registration.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Myanmar 2020 Thuzar Wint Lwin, whose country is in state of political turmoil, is seeking help for an essential garment for the preliminaries. The Burmese beauty said she needs a gown to wear as she lost her things, in transit, during her connecting flights to Florida.

To answer the nagging question on whether there will be a regional/continental selection for the semifinal round, the Miss Universe Organization has finally announced that there will be no continental grouping in determining the Top 21 contenders this year.

A Miss Universe staff in charge of the stage said, in an online clip, that there will be a runway connecting the stage to the judges. During the deliberations to the crown, Miami-born rapper Pitbull, aka Armando Christian Perez, will be performing/serenading the ladies in their Final Look.

In a week's time, the world will know who the 69th Miss Universe winner will be. Stayed tuned for more updates leading to the final days of the competition.

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo's Miss Universe national costume reportedly among Rocky Gathercole's last masterpieces

MISS UNIVERSE 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'24 Oras' hosts go viral for revealing truth behind their names during blackout
'24 Oras' hosts go viral for revealing truth behind their names during blackout
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media users commended “24 Oras” hosts Vicky Morales, Pia Arcangel and Atom Araullo for their professionalism...
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;Mabuhay, Pilipinas!&rsquo;: Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog
‘Mabuhay, Pilipinas!’: Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
The 69th edition of the annual Miss Universe competition has already started. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Annabelle Rama looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ricky Lo
Annabelle Rama looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ricky Lo
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Annabelle Rama recalled her disbelief when she first heard that STAR’s Entertainment editor and her best friend of almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why I&rsquo;m very proud to be my mother&rsquo;s daughter
Why I’m very proud to be my mother’s daughter
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
It’s the day after Mother’s Day and it’s not too late to pay homage to my mom, Jullie Yap-Daza, who is undeniably...
Entertainment
fbfb
'The Broken Marriage Vow' cast earns mixed reactions from social media users
'The Broken Marriage Vow' cast earns mixed reactions from social media users
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users have mixed reactions on the casting of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” the Philippine adaptation...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'It's Showtime' contestant resorts to becoming online sex worker to survive pandemic
'It's Showtime' contestant resorts to becoming online sex worker to survive pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
An "It's Showtime" contestant admitted to selling his private videos online to survive having no permanent source of income...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alessandra de Rossi on Mother's Day: Being a mom is not the only essence of a woman
Alessandra de Rossi on Mother's Day: Being a mom is not the only essence of a woman
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Actress Alessandra de Rossi shared her frustration on being made to feel "less of a woman" for being not married or not having...
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities talk about the unconditional love of mothers
Celebrities talk about the unconditional love of mothers
By Boy Abunda | 19 hours ago
Ilaw ng tahanan refers to a mother for thousands of reasons.
Entertainment
fbfb
Direk Darryl Yap&rsquo;s films banner launch of Vivamax Middle East
Direk Darryl Yap’s films banner launch of Vivamax Middle East
By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
Three of director Darryl Yap’s works from 2019’s Jowable to the more recent and controversial Tililing and the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shorts from the Central Plains
Shorts from the Central Plains
By Juaniyo Arcellana | 1 day ago
The online Cinecabalen Festival that streamed online last month courtesy of the Film Development Council came and went like...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with