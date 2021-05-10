CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'It's Showtime' contestant resorts to becoming online sex worker to survive pandemic
Fitness coach Jervy de los Reyes
Jervy de los Reyes via Instagram

'It's Showtime' contestant resorts to becoming online sex worker to survive pandemic

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2021 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — An "It's Showtime" contestant admitted to selling his private videos online to survive having no permanent source of income during the pandemic.

"Bidaman" finalist Jervy de los Reyes recently admitted in the vlog of showbiz columnist and talent manager Ogie Diaz that he has a private account where subscribers pay to get access to his "SPG, 18 +" content.

"Feeling ko nagawa ko dahil sa pinagdadaanan ko talaga," said de los Reyes in the latter's Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update vlog in late April.

He admitted to have 302 subscribers on his private Twitter account during the interview, which was posted on YouTube last May 6.

These subscribers, he said, pay P1,500. He uploads one video per week or whenever he feels like it. He also has administrators on his account and admitted to having received indecent proposals.

"I'm living alone. Independently. Mas pinili kong tumayo sa sarili ko. 'Yun nga po may depression ako. Gusto kong matuto sa sarili ko kasi sa totoo umaasa ako sa mama ko dati sa pera, financially, pagkain," the 22-year-old shared.

When Diaz asked if it was a coping mechanism for his depression, de los Reyes partly agreed.

“Parang isa po siya sa naging way para mas mahanap ko 'yung sarili ko. Kasi dati po, sobrang natatakot po ako sa judgment. Sobrang natatakot po ako sa sasabihin ng ibang tao. Sobrang natatakot po ako sa sarili ko," he shared.

De los Reyes added that he has learned to turn his weaknesses into his strengths. He also shared that he has learned to control his emotions, especially now that he gets bashed often.

“Pero ngayon po, parang... nama-manage ko. Nakokontrol ko 'yung emotions ko ngayon, na hindi dapat magpaapekto dahil mas kilala mo ang sarili mo. Iyon po,” he said.

His former colleagues at "It's Showtime," he said, have not said anything about his revelation. His parents were initially angry but he got to talk to them, especially his mother.

“Noong una po, medyo hindi po maganda' yung napag-usapan namin pero... noong tumagal-tagal po, mas naintindihan na po namin yung isa’t isa," he shared.

De los Reyes added that he promised his parents that he would stop what he was doing.

“Pero ang prinomise ko lang po sa kanila, titigil ako," he said.

When Ogie pressed if he is going to stop after a month, he said he will.

IT'S SHOWTIME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'24 Oras' hosts go viral for revealing truth behind their names during blackout
'24 Oras' hosts go viral for revealing truth behind their names during blackout
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media users commended “24 Oras” hosts Vicky Morales, Pia Arcangel and Atom Araullo for their professionalism...
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;Mabuhay, Pilipinas!&rsquo;: Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog
‘Mabuhay, Pilipinas!’: Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
The 69th edition of the annual Miss Universe competition has already started. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Annabelle Rama looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ricky Lo
Annabelle Rama looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ricky Lo
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Annabelle Rama recalled her disbelief when she first heard that STAR’s Entertainment editor and her best friend of almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why I&rsquo;m very proud to be my mother&rsquo;s daughter
Why I’m very proud to be my mother’s daughter
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
It’s the day after Mother’s Day and it’s not too late to pay homage to my mom, Jullie Yap-Daza, who is undeniably...
Entertainment
fbfb
'The Broken Marriage Vow' cast earns mixed reactions from social media users
'The Broken Marriage Vow' cast earns mixed reactions from social media users
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users have mixed reactions on the casting of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” the Philippine adaptation...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot
Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 minutes ago
Fortunately, she recovered one of the studs from her pair of diamond earrings that fell into the water.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alessandra de Rossi on Mother's Day: Being a mom is not the only essence of a woman
Alessandra de Rossi on Mother's Day: Being a mom is not the only essence of a woman
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Actress Alessandra de Rossi shared her frustration on being made to feel "less of a woman" for being not married or not having...
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities talk about the unconditional love of mothers
Celebrities talk about the unconditional love of mothers
By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
Ilaw ng tahanan refers to a mother for thousands of reasons.
Entertainment
fbfb
Direk Darryl Yap&rsquo;s films banner launch of Vivamax Middle East
Direk Darryl Yap’s films banner launch of Vivamax Middle East
By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Three of director Darryl Yap’s works from 2019’s Jowable to the more recent and controversial Tililing and the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shorts from the Central Plains
Shorts from the Central Plains
By Juaniyo Arcellana | 1 day ago
The online Cinecabalen Festival that streamed online last month courtesy of the Film Development Council came and went like...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with