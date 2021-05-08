â€˜Mabuhay, Pilipinas!â€™: Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog

CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Mabuhay, Pilipinas!': Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog
Miss Brazil Julia Gama, Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo in their Miss Universe arrival outfits
Diego Tofolo, Rabiya Mateo via Instagram, screenshots

‘Mabuhay, Pilipinas!’: Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The 69th edition of the annual Miss Universe competition has already started. 

The much-awaited arrival of delegates, especially the frontrunners, have escalated the excitement among pageant fans to a soaring fever pitch.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo arrived to cheers from foreign fans who were at the Seminole Hardrock Casino Guitar Hotel lobby. She wore a two piece white ensemble with fringed sleeves and skirt that showed her well-toned physique. Observers said this could be a creation of Yeye Pantaleon because it bears a resemblance to a Heart Evangelista dress he made for the actress.

Miss Universe Brazil 2020 Julia Gamma, who was the only one who wore prints, greeted Filipino pageant fans in Tagalog: "Mabuhay, Pilipinas! Kumusta? Ako po Si Julia Gamma, ang Miss Universe ng Brazil. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta. Mahal ko kayo!"


 

The other candidates who also arrived early in the venue were Amanda Obdam (Thailand), Tehila Levi (Israel), Aisha Harumi (Japan), Natasha Joubert (South Africa), Thuzar Wint Lwin (Myanmar), Christina Lasassima (Laos), Ana Marcelo (Nicaragua), Laura Olascuaga (Colombia), Mariangel Villasmil (Venezuela), Daniela Nicolas (Chile), Alina Luz Akselrad (Argentina), Lenka Nemer (Bolivia), Eden Berandoive (Haiti), Anshika Sharma (Nepal), Asya Branch (USA), Vanessa Velasquez (El Salvador), Sarita Reth (Cambodia), Janick Maceta del Castillo (Peru), Bianca Lorena Tirsin (Romania), Maria Thattil (Australia), Klara Vavruskova (Czech Republic), Lola de los Santos (Uruguay), Christiana Silva (Portugal), Hari Park (South Korea), Adline Castelino (India), Alina Sonko (Russia), Ivonne Cerdas (Costa Rica), Anthea Zammit (Malta), Carmen Jaramillo (Panama), Jeannette Akua (Great Britain), Iris Salguero (Belize), Shauntae Miller (Barbados), Nguyen Khanh Van Tran (Vietnam), and Andrea Meza (Mexico).

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) shared a compilation video titled "Same Interview, A Year And A Half Later," featuring reigning queen Zozibini Tunzi answering a group of queries she was asked before she won the title.

The remaining candidates, who are in transit to the venue from their respective countries, are all expected to arrive today and undergo the required routine swab testing, like the rest of  their Miss Universe sisters who have already settled in their assigned lodgings - including Paraguay's Vanessa Castro Guillen, who tested negative to COVID-19 recently.

