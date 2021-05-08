Lily James, Sebastian Stan to play Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee in a series

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan are set to play as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in a limited series titled "Pam and Tommy."

Reports said that the comedy series takes on the story behind the release of the sex scandal video of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The series will also star Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape. He will also executive produce the series with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey.

Lily and Sebastian took to their Instagram accounts to post photos of them looking like Pamela and Tommy as a preview of the series.