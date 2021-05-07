Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology

MANILA, Philippines — All-around actress, chef, wife and mom Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo teams up with Maggi to showcase the warmth of Filipino families through food and cooking.

The first-ever digital anthology that you can taste, MAGGI Kusinaserye was launched in a recent virtual VIP premiere attended by Judy Ann herself. In each short film, MAGGI and Judy Ann wish to showcase the role of cooking in uplifting every Filipino family’s well-being.

In the Q&A portion, Judy Ann further shared to Philstar.com that MAGGI Kusinaserye is rooted in Filipino values and traditions in the kitchen.

“Every Filipino households connects through food. In a point in time, kagaya ng nangyayari sa atin ngayon, every episodes talks to us. Maaring mayroon kang mahigpit na nanay, nawalan ka na ng pag-asa dahil sa pandemya o mayroon kang family recipe na pinoprotektahan at kailangan mong sundin. It’s very, very Filipino,” she said.

Get to know more about this digital anthology and catch their upcoming premieres:

Komander 'Nay

Directed by renowned filmmaker Pepe Diokno, “Komander ‘Nay” premiered last May 3. Here, Judy Ann plays Mila, a strict military mother. She finds herself out of place in her own family after her injury in the military. Because she’s always on duty, her teenagers are not used to being with her, creating tensions in the house.

By cooking a Korean-style inspired fried chicken and learning new recipes online, however, the family bonds and becomes close to each other. This proves that caring starts from understanding.

Pag-ASArap

Also directed by Pepe Diokno, “Pag-ASArap” tells the story of couple Betchay and Albert who are forced to close their school cafeteria due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They begin to lose hope but they didn’t stop cooking and donating food to the school.

In one of their food donation, a teacher, played by Judy Ann, suggested that they turn their cafeteria into an online business that sells Chicken Bihon Guisado. Even with a new challenge ahead of them, the couple decided that for every dish they will sell online, they will donate one for teachers. What they realize in end is that there's magic in life if you don’t lose hope.

“I like the idea so much. . . ‘Yong pinanood mo matitikman mo. Pwede pala yon. Pag pinanood nila to, kasama nila ako, natikman pa nila yung pagkain na ginawa,” Judy Ann said.

Catch the premiere of “Pag-ASArap” in MAGGI Philippines’ Facebook Page and YouTube Channel on May 10, 7 p.m.

NakakataCooks

Directed by Randolph Longjas, the last short film in the anthology is narrated by Judy Ann.

Baby’s family are all proud home cooks where their recipes are passed from one generation to the next. Baby, however, is a millennial who wants to add a twist to the tried-and-tested recipes.

When tries adding her signature touch in the family heirloom Pinakbet recipe, her usiserang titas in heaven goes into panic. They are seen nagging her in the background.

Well, call that their guidance, Baby still prevails and as she serves the updated Pinakbet with Air-Fried Lechon Kawali. The titas know that their tradition lives on in Baby who proved them that the magic ingredient is happiness.

“Basically, it’s bringing the family together through food. Lahat naman tayo nabubuhay ang dugo natin ‘pag may masarap na pagkain,” Judy Ann said.

You may watch “NakakataCooks” on in MAGGI Philippines’ Facebook Page and YouTube Channelcome May 17, 7 p.m.

MAGGI solidifies its role in the Philippines as the partner in promoting goodness through this digital anthology series featuring Judy Ann.

More importantly, it continues to strengthen the bond of Filipino families through food and cooking—today more than ever as they stay together at home.

“Basically, more than anything, it is the bonding. Kaya ginawa ng MAGGI itong MAGGI Kusinaserye because this is the new normal thing, we can’t go out, we can’t watch movies. Basically, it’s bringing back families together. Through MAGGI Kusinaserye, we were able to watch and taste food we made sa bawat Kusinaserye episodes,” Judy Ann ended.

