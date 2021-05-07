Olivia Rodrigo reacts to being Catriona Gray lookalike

MANILA, Philippines — International pop singer Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she’s a fan of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

In a fan account dedicated to Olivia on Instagram, the “Drivers License” singer was seen in a virtual media conference as she commended the Filipino-Australian beauty queen.

“She has such a beautiful voice, and sometimes I listen to her songs. I think she’s just obviously stunning and such an incredible person. I love watching her,” she said in the video.

Olivia added that many people told her that she looked like Catriona and she said she is flattered for the comparison.

“People always say I look like her — and she’s [one of] the most beautiful persons that I’ve ever seen — so anytime people say that, I’m like, ‘Really? That’s crazy!’” she said.

When a media reporter suggested that they can star in a movie as siblings, Olivia agreed.

“Definitely! She could play like my older sister. I don’t know how old she is, but like, a couple of years older. We could be the same person a couple of years apart, maybe! She’s beautiful!” Olivia said.

The Instagram post was also shared by Catriona in her IG story.

"Whut. Hi @oliviarodrigo," she wrote.