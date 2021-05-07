CHINESE NEW YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo reacts to being Catriona Gray lookalike
From left: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Fil-Am Disney star Olivia Rodrigo
AFP/File, Olivia Rodrigo via Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to being Catriona Gray lookalike

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — International pop singer Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she’s a fan of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. 

In a fan account dedicated to Olivia on Instagram, the “Drivers License” singer was seen in a virtual media conference as she commended the Filipino-Australian beauty queen. 

“She has such a beautiful voice, and sometimes I listen to her songs. I think she’s just obviously stunning and such an incredible person. I love watching her,” she said in the video. 

Olivia added that many people told her that she looked like Catriona and she said she is flattered for the comparison.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @olivia.angels_

 

“People always say I look like her — and she’s [one of] the most beautiful persons that I’ve ever seen — so anytime people say that, I’m like, ‘Really? That’s crazy!’” she said. 

When a media reporter suggested that they can star in a movie as siblings, Olivia agreed. 

“Definitely! She could play like my older sister. I don’t know how old she is, but like, a couple of years older. We could be the same person a couple of years apart, maybe! She’s beautiful!” Olivia said. 

The Instagram post was also shared by Catriona in her IG story. 

"Whut. Hi @oliviarodrigo," she wrote.

