Rabiya Mateo's Mother's Day gift for single mom: Miss Universe 2020 crown

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's mom proudly showing her daughter's picture.
Rabiya Mateo via Instagram

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rabiya Mateo dedicates the fight of her life to her mother.

The dusky Ilongga is representing the country at the Miss Universe 2020 tilt on May 16 to be held in Florida, United States.

"I really love my mom. She’s a single parent and Miss Universe is actually Mother’s Day, so I hope this is also my gift. I offer this biggest fight of my life to my mom,” she said during a recent virtual presscon with reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, organized by Lazada Philippines.

Rabiya and her brother were raised by her mother since she was five when her parents separated. Her mother was a big inspiration as it was she who introduced Rabiya to beauty pageants.

She may have grown without a father and financially struggling but Rabiya is quick to say that she grew up not lacking in support. Her mother left her pieces of advice that she lives by and she is applying to her Miss Universe journey.

“She gave me a lot of advice. She told me to have a strong heart, that no matter what happens, this is an opportunity. Because things can go not as what is expected and what’s important is that you know in yourself that you’re not perfect but you’re there for a reason, for our country," she shared.

"One great advice is to always pray to God. Because sometimes, the noises in the world are so loud, so sometimes it confuses you. I realized that every time I meditate and talk to God, I have a clear vision of what I want this journey to become."

Via the Lazada App, fans can still vote for their favorite contestants to enter the Top 16. To vote for your favorite Miss Universe Philippines 2020 contestant, access this link to the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 voting page.

'We made it, Mama and Lola': Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo dedicates win to single mom, admits being 'dark horse'

