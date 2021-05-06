Catriona Gray arrives in Australia, to undergo 15-day quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray arrived in Australia but will undergo 15 days of mandatory quarantine before meeting her parents after one and a half years.

In her Instagram account, Catriona posted a photo of her arriving and relaxing at The Playford Adelaide, MGallerry by Sofitel.

“Goodmorning from Adelaide! 2 days down, 13 days to go for mandatory hotel quarantine. I've been calling my parents everyday, we're all so excited. I can't remember a time that I felt so much anticipation in the last year,” she wrote.

The Filipina-Australian beauty queen also said that she was touched upon reading comments about overseas Filipino workers on her recent post, describing the hardship of being away from loved ones.

“Reading all of your comments in my last post, my heart goes out to all of the OFWs, and to all of you who are also away from your loved ones, unable to come or go home,” she said.

“In deciding to come here to Australia I had to choose to either cancel/postpone work or to not see my family - and I feel like one of the biggest realizations I've had in this season is that relationships and family are the most important things - so it was an easy sacrifice to make,” she added.

The beauty queen-turned-singer and host said she’s sharing her story to inspire others who are also away from their family.

“But I also know for many of us, it's just not possible due to work, travel and border restrictions and other impassable challenges,” she said.

“I'm sharing my family and I's story because, I pray that it'd give some kind of hope to all of you who are away from your family. That your families will soon be reunited, just as mine soon will. Keep holding on to each other, even though it may be from afar,” she added.

